Melania Trump goes for an understated Alexander McQueen at Donald Trump rally

This is apparently the first time Melania Trump has chosen the designer for an official appearance. (Source: AP) This is apparently the first time Melania Trump has chosen the designer for an official appearance. (Source: AP)

When Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States of America, his wife Melania was widely touted to be the most glamorous First Lady after Jackie Kennedy, and the Slovenian ex-model hasn’t disappointed. Though a far cry from the kind of attire she’d previously opt for, Melania has been impeccable with her selections as FLOTUS thus far – combining chic and sophistication.

After making heads turn with a sleeveless black figure-hugging dress with a slight dip at the back and an overlay of lace at its neckline and the hem for the dinner hosted for Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister of Japan and his wife, Akie Abe, a week back, Melania went for a rather understated look with a red cap-sleeved knee-length dress by Alexander McQueen at the Saturday rally President Trump held in Florida.

ALSO READ | Everyone’s talking about Melania Trump’s black backless dress at dinner for Japanese PM

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)

The FLOTUS seems to have taken a page or two from her predecessor Michelle Obama, who would use her sartorial choices to convey subtle socio-cultural cues, Melania donned the Republican party’s signature colour for the rally as she began her speech with a prayer before going on to pledge to support initiatives for women and children across the world.

We all know that most of the designers had supported Hillary Clinton during the election campaigns, and several even refused to dress her after Trump was elected to office. Since then, she’s been careful with her choice of designers, though Ralph Lauren has been a favourite. Her choice of British designer McQueen could be taken as a nod to the impending visit of the US first couple to England.

This is the first time she’s opted for an Alexander McQueen dress designed by the House’s Sarah Burton for an official appearance.

Check out some photos of her from the event below.

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd