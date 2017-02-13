Everyone’s talking about Melania Trump’s black backless dress at dinner for Japanese PM

Melania Trump clicked with Donald Trump to host Shinzo Abe and Akie Abe. (Source: AP) Melania Trump clicked with Donald Trump to host Shinzo Abe and Akie Abe. (Source: AP)

US First Couple Donald and Melania Trump hosted Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister of Japan and his wife, Akie Abe, on Saturday night for dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Like all former US first ladies, Trump’s fashion choices are always the talk of the town. To grace the occasion, the First Lady of the United States wore a sleeveless black figure-hugging dress with a slight dip at the back and an overlay of lace at its neckline and the hem. Complementing her look with black and red-bottom Christian Louboutin pumps, she kept it simple yet classy.

Meanwhile, US President Trump donned a dark suit and teamed it with a bright blue tie. The four of them also posed for pictures at the venue before the dinner.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stopped to pose for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe. (Source: AP) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stopped to pose for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe. (Source: AP)

Prior to this look, the former Slovene American stunned in a white Calvin Klein cashmere dress and ribbed cashmere oversized cardigan together priced at around $4,000 for a tour of the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach along with Lady Abe. Playing down her height, Trump paired it with nude leather flats to comfortably walk around in the 16-acre gardens.

Akie Abe and Melania Trump walked together as they toured Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. (Source: AP) Akie Abe and Melania Trump walked together as they toured Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. (Source: AP)

Meanwhile, Abe was seen in a black knee-length A-line skirt with a white shirt and black pumps.

Trump was earlier photographed in white pants when she arrived at the Palm Beach International airport along with President Trump. The wide-legged pants designed by Michael Kors were combined with black wool coat and a matching black button-front blouse. Trump also accented her look with a pair of trendy sunglasses.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepared to step off of Air Force One. (Source: AP) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepared to step off of Air Force One. (Source: AP)

