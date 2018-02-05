Melange of cultural accents showcased at Ridhi Mehra Sekhri’s show at LFW

Immaculately tailored attire with printed Islamic motifs were brought alive by Ridhi Mehra Sekhri’s collection featuring Indian drapes and indigenous embroidery. Pooja Hegde turned showstopper for the designer. (Source: IANS) Immaculately tailored attire with printed Islamic motifs were brought alive by Ridhi Mehra Sekhri’s collection featuring Indian drapes and indigenous embroidery. Pooja Hegde turned showstopper for the designer. (Source: IANS)

For Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018, designer Ridhi Mehra Sekhri wooed the audience with her “Cinco” collection that defined mystique glam and was a melange of cultural accents. Constantly striving to modernise and narrate a design story, the designer presented unique fashion aesthetics in an amalgamation of five different cultures that had shaped her past collections on the finale day of the fashion gala.

With creativity being the central theme, the silhouettes were a fusion of Islamic, Indian, Spanish, French and Chinese art forms, rendered with a high level of workmanship. The mastery of the silhouettes lay in marrying Japanese prints with Indian Mughal prints. Enchanting the audience with her design directions that were every bit wearable, Sekhri’s innovative and high on glamour quotient was the main highlight of the Spanish open jackets and fringed epaulettes that were juxtaposed with delicate French flared sleeves.

Immaculately tailored attire with printed Islamic motifs were brought alive by Indian drapes and indigenous embroidery. Ensuring that the ensembles are inventive yet commercial, Chinoiserie and Islamic prints were blended. Sharp tailoring was beautifully entwined with conventional fits for each silhouette. Adding premium quality embellishments, like jaal, tassels, zardosi, ostrich feathers and bugle beads were dramatically used to create optical illusion like embroidery. Sekhri gave the garments a modern twist and yet retained their originality with Gotta work that gave a contemporary update and turned them into a lyrical, stylish line of clothes.

Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde looked divine in a stunning white creation that featured an embellished bodice replete with silver and tulle that flowed into a white, luxurious skirt that skimmed the floor. Here was a creation that will create a sensation at any soiree.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App