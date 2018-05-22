Royal Wedding 2018: Meghan Markle’s hairstylist reveals what went into making her signature messy bun

Meghan Markle’s hairstylist Serge Normant says it took 45 minutes to style her hair. (Source: AP Images) Meghan Markle’s hairstylist Serge Normant says it took 45 minutes to style her hair. (Source: AP Images)

Although the grand wedding ceremony of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is over, fashion enthusiasts still cannot get over how beautiful the Duchess of Sussex looked on her big day. Right from her elegant Givenchy gown to her dramatic veil and her glowing make-up, everything looked straight out of a fairytale.

Apart from all these, Markle was also spotted donning her signature messy bun that was styled by celebrity hairstylist Serge Normant, who has also styled celebrities like Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker. The hairstylist revealed it took him 45 minutes to 1 hour to style Markle’s hairdo, according to Daily Mail. Normant said, “We had to blow dry her (Markle’s) hair from wet, I would say 45 minutes to an hour.”

Meghan Markle opts for a messy bun. (Source: AP Images) Meghan Markle opts for a messy bun. (Source: AP Images)

While some social media users criticised her hair and thought it looked too messy, Normant went with her signature look, “It’s a messy bun, we call it. Messy in a controlled way.” The hairstylist revealed he was focused on “making sure it doesn’t become a whole mess after a few hours.” He didn’t want to use excessive hair products as well, “I don’t overload the hair with products in general and certainly not on this day.”

He further added, “Then they did the make-up and then you fiddle around with it a little bit. But it’s not that long. I always tend to try and go as fast as I can at these events. Nobody wants to sit around.”

Meghan Markle on her wedding day. (Source: AP Images) Meghan Markle on her wedding day. (Source: AP Images)

Instead of doing bridal hair trial sessions, Normant and Markle were more focused on the “easiest” hairstyle for the royal wedding, “I think it was a variety of things, as long as it didn’t look contrived. For me, I always think of icons I love, like Audrey Hepburn, all those styles that I still look at a picture of today and still love. I always have little ’60s inspirations in my head, but I didn’t want to do anything set in a time frame. I didn’t want too much volume. I wanted something very loose and easy, which is why we chose a very loose bun. It wasn’t about reinvention.”

Would you like to recreate Markle’s hairdo? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd