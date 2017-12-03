Meghan Markle’s $675 handbag sold out

Before this, Markle’s engagement dress also became an instant hit soon after she made her appearance in the outfit. (Source: File Photo) Before this, Markle’s engagement dress also became an instant hit soon after she made her appearance in the outfit. (Source: File Photo)

A burgundy leather tote flaunted by British royal Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle was sold out hours after the former “Suits” actress was spotted with it.

It was a bag from Strathberry. A spokesperson for the Scottish brand, which was launched in 2013 by Leeanne Hundleby and her husband Guy, told The Telegraph: “It’s just amazing for us, it really is the greatest.”

At the time Hundleby decided to send Markle a selection of purses, it had not yet been announced that she was engaged to Prince Harry, reports people.com.

“It was a fantastic surprise and we are really excited. We’re suddenly incredibly busy,” the spokesperson added.

Before this, Markle’s engagement dress also became an instant hit soon after she made her appearance in the outfit.

