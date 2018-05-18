Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: What will the royal bride wear?

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: Reportedly, British designer duo Ralph & Russo leads the pack of names like Burberry, Stella McCartney, Roland Mouret and Erdem at which speculations are aimed at. (Source: Reuters, Screengrab) Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: Reportedly, British designer duo Ralph & Russo leads the pack of names like Burberry, Stella McCartney, Roland Mouret and Erdem at which speculations are aimed at. (Source: Reuters, Screengrab)

If there is one question that has united fashion experts across the world in their state of sleeplessness and anxiety is — “Who will design Meghan Markle’s wedding dress?” The unending speculations around the ‘Suits’ actor’s wedding attire has resulted in a kind of frenzy that is generally unheard of. As the world prepares itself to soak in the magic and excitement that will be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19 at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel, rumours are all narrowing down on a few top designer’s names.

According to reports by The Telegraph, London-based designer brand Ralph & Russo leads the pack that comprises of names like Burberry, Stella McCartney, Roland Mouret and Erdem. On the other hand, Israeli designer Inbal Dror had confirmed to celebrity news website TMZ that she was contacted by the Royal Family for “possibly dressing” Markle for the wedding. The report drew a comparison between the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen A-line wedding gown and Markle’s “body-hugging design gowns”, based on the sketches Dror submitted to TMZ. This ‘detailed’ confirmation hasn’t been, however, successful in putting the speculations around who will design Markle’s wedding dress to rest.

ALSO READ | Ahead of Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s wedding; a look at history’s most beautiful royal wedding dresses

ALSO READ | British Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle?

Interestingly, Katie Nicholl, the author of Harry: Life, Loss and Love and a royal correspondent, is of the opinion that she will go for a more “conservative” choice. “I know that the smart money — as far as the bookies are concerned — is on Stewart Parvin, who is one of the queen’s dressers. That would be a very, very clever choice if it is true,” she had told InStyle in an interview in March. She added that she thought it would be clever because that will help Markle “earn brownie points with the Queen” and also leave the London fashion experts impressed.

ALSO READ | Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: First glimpse of the royal wedding cake

A British booking company placed their money on award-winning Canadian designer Erdem Moralioglu, known for uber-feminine, floral, ethereal designs he uses in his dresses because the 36-year-old had earlier, in a 2016 interview to Glamour, when her Suits character Rachel Zane was getting married, had said that she “personally prefers whimsical or subtly romantic” wedding dresses.

She had referred to him as “a designer I’ve been wearing for years” in an interview to Vanity Fair. The designer on his part, reportedly, refrained from commenting, thus fuelling the speculations even more.

Other reportedly narrowed names of designers in the list that bookies have their eyes set on, are Jenny Packam, Sarah Burton (who designed Middleton’s Alexander McQueen dress) and Victoria Beckham. However, that Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo’s brand is Britain’s only haute couture house, makes it one of the top-most contenders, if not the only one.

This belief of many is fuelled by the fact that Markle wore a stunning black and gold number by Ralph & Russo for her engagement ceremony in December. Their elaborate, intricately designed, generously embellished and glamorous gowns have been worn by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Priyanka Chopra, among others, at various red carpet events. Both Russo and Ralph have, however, “politely declined” from commenting on the issue at hand.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd