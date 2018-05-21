Kensington Palace releases sketches of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress; a closer look at the details

The stunning sketches of Meghan Markle’s dreamy wedding dress released by the royal palace. (Source: AP, kensingtonpalace/ Instagram) The stunning sketches of Meghan Markle’s dreamy wedding dress released by the royal palace. (Source: AP, kensingtonpalace/ Instagram)

On May 19, one of the most anticipated royal weddings was convened at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and the bride, Meghan Markle, glided down the aisle in a breathtaking Givenchy boatneck haute couture wedding dress, to marry Prince Harry.

A day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex became man and wife, Kensington Palace released the sketch of the dreamy wedding gown designed by British-born, Clare Waight Keller, who became the French fashion house’s first female artistic director last year. According to the Palace’s Instagram post, Clare ”worked closely” with Meghan on the design, ”which epitomises a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy.”

The Royal Palace also shared a sketch of the Duchess’ ethereal five-meter silk veil, ”representing the distinctive flora of all 53 Commonwealth countries united in one spectacular floral composition.”

Clare will be presenting the sketches to Markle as a keepsake.

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony. (Source: AP) Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony. (Source: AP)

Clare Waight Keller of the French fashion house Givenchy, holds a piece of lace during an interview at Kensington Palace in London, Sunday May 20, 2018. (Source: AP) Clare Waight Keller of the French fashion house Givenchy, holds a piece of lace during an interview at Kensington Palace in London, Sunday May 20, 2018. (Source: AP)

Meghan Markle and Britain’s Prince Harry stand on the steps of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding in Windsor. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle and Britain’s Prince Harry stand on the steps of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding in Windsor. (Source: AP)

Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy is the master British designer behind the sleek silk boat-necked gown and long billowing veil worn by Meghan Markle as she walked down the nave of St. George’s Chapel for her wedding to Prince Harry. (Source: AP) Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy is the master British designer behind the sleek silk boat-necked gown and long billowing veil worn by Meghan Markle as she walked down the nave of St. George’s Chapel for her wedding to Prince Harry. (Source: AP)

Making her debut after the wedding in a risque Stella McCartney number, Markle kept things simple this time around too, without any lace or embellishments. However, her second wedding dress, a lily-white gown in silk crepe, was more revealing than the first, featuring a halter-neck and open back. The designer also shared a sketch exclusively with Women Wear Daily of Markle’s dress.

Meghan Markle donned a chic Stella McCartney creation for her reception. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle donned a chic Stella McCartney creation for her reception. (Source: AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drive away in a silver blue jaguar convertible. (Source: AP) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drive away in a silver blue jaguar convertible. (Source: AP)

Meghan Markle shows off an emerald cut aquamarine ring that belonged to late Princess Diana. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle shows off an emerald cut aquamarine ring that belonged to late Princess Diana. (Source: AP)

