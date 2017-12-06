Meghan Markle swears by this essential oil and you should try it too; here’s why

Meghan Markle with Prince Harry. (Source: Reuters) Meghan Markle with Prince Harry. (Source: Reuters)

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got engaged, the Suit’s actor has been creating waves, be it with her powerful talks about feminism resurfacing on the Internet or her fabulous fashion statements. Looks like everything she is touching is turning into sartorial gold. The brown Strathberry bag, the soon-to-be royal was spotted carrying at her first official outing with Prince Harry, sold out in 11 minutes flat!

It’s kind of hard to live up to expectations under such extreme scrutiny and it might take a toll on one’s health and might show clearly on the face. But looks like, Markle has the solution to that too and it comes in the form of tea tree oil!

In an interview to Allure Magazine, Markle said she believes the essential oil can heal almost everything “The one thing that I cannot live without when I’m traveling is a small container of tea tree oil. It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all. It’s inexpensive, it’s small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time.”

Well, why not? From getting rid of pimples, acne and blemishes to fighting nail fungus, the oil has numerous benefits. Here are a few:

* Mixing tea tree oil with your regular hair oil helps get rid of dandruff and itchy scalp. It also helps unclog hair follicles, which in turn promotes hair growth, nourishes hair roots and strengthens the locks.

* It helps in opening skin pores, loosening up dirt, which cause whiteheads, blackheads, painful red breakouts and blemishes. A great moisturiser for dry and cracked skin, it also helps getting a healthier and glowing skin.

* It helps eliminate insect bites, mosquito bites and any kind of cuts. It also treats skin problems like eczema and psoriasis.

*Tea tree oil removes fungus that might cause your nails to become brittle. Besides, it also helps in treating discoloured nails. Just apply it on the nails like a moisturising lotion.

* Because of it’s anti-bacterial properties, it helps cure bad breath and any dental ailments. You have to use it like a mouth wash. But consult a dentist before using as it may have side effects.

