Want to know the secret behind Meghan Markle’s glowing skin? You’ll be surprised!

With just five months to go for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘s royal wedding, the ‘Meghan effect’ has already commenced. Earlier we told you about how Markle swears by tea tree oil, now it’s time for us to divulge her skincare secrets.

London-based celebrity facialist, Nichola Joss is the reason behind Markle’s glowing skin. In a 2015 interview with Birchbox, the actor was heard praising Joss, “I do facial exercises from one of my favorite aestheticians, Nichola Joss, who basically has you sculpt your face from the inside out. I swear it works, as silly as you may feel. On the days I do it, my cheekbones and jawline are way more sculpted. There’s a reason she is in high demand around awards season when every actress wants to look A-plus.” Sculpt your face inside out? Wow! No wonder Markle has one of the best jawlines in the industry.

Even for her big day, Markle has given the responsibility to Joss to look after her beauty regime. In an interview to Marie Claire, the beauty expert revealed the formula to eliminate acne and scars before the wedding day arrives. She said, “If you have troublesome skin, and you need some corrective work, like if you have acne or scarring, you need to start working on a routine at least four or five months before the big day, seeing your facialist every two weeks to get your skin in the best condition you can eventually cut it down to every three weeks, but you should still be getting regular massages between those appointments.”

Joss even shared a step-by step procedure of how to do a daily massage at home on her Instagram:

To all those brides-to-be, now you know what you should be doing!

