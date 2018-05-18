Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: Why do royal brides wear white?

The tradition of wearing white at royal wedding began in the year 1840. Queen Victoria wore it to flaunt the exquisite lace work on her gown. Know more about the ritual in this video here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 18, 2018 9:55:51 pm
royal wedding, prince harry and meghan markle wedding, prince harry and meghan markle royal wedding, prince harry, prince harry wedding, Royal Wedding 2018, Royal Wedding 2018 date, Meghan Markle Meghan Markle wedding, royal wedding time, meghan markle, meghan markle wedding dress, meghan markle wedding dress details, meghan markle wedding dress designer, meghan markle wedding dress predictions, meghan markle wedding dress secret leaked, Indian express, Indian express News The dress of the royal bride was not always white. Watch this video to know the real reason behind the trend. (Source: Getty Images)
Related News

Ever wondered why royal brides wear white on their wedding? Interestingly, the concept started back in the year 1840 after the wedding of Queen Victoria. Before that women would pick bright and colourful dresses that were later recycled for multiple occasions. Later, people started following the tradition of wearing white as it was believed that the colour white indicated wealth and meant that the bride had enough money to get the special attire cleaned and retain its beauty.

However, the Queen, who was 30 then, did not pick the colour to highlight wealth or purity. Instead, she wore it to flaunt the exquisite lace work on her gown. Moreover, she also wanted to boost the lace industry, which seemed to be struggling in England that time. She also made sure that no one other than her bridesmaids wore white at her wedding. Since photography was not so common in the 1840s, there are no pictures to look back at, but her dress was beautifully described in newspapers and depicted in paintings.

Many are wondering what the gorgeous Meghan Markle will be wearing for her wedding. Any guesses? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now