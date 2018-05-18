Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: At the royal wedding, you might just get to see Raw Mango saris; here’s why

Raw Mango saris at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding? This will be interesting! (Source: File Photo) Raw Mango saris at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding? This will be interesting! (Source: File Photo)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is definitely the talk of the town and just like the fans of the royal couple, fashion enthusiasts all over the world can’t contain their excitement. While speculations are rife that the royal bride might wear a Ralph & Russo gown, there’s also talk about a guest attending the wedding in a Raw Mango sari, which is doing the rounds. How do we know that? Here’s how!

The royal couple has ditched the idea of taking traditional gifts and instead asked guests to donate to a few charities including CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), Crisis (a homelessness charity in the UK), the Mumbai-based Myna Mahila Foundation (an women empowerment charity), Scotty’s Little Soldiers (a children’s charity), StreetGames (a foundation that used sport to change lives), and The Wilderness Foundation UK and Surfers against Sewage.

Among these charities, Suhani Jalota, who is the founder of the Myna Mahila Foundation has been invited to the Royal wedding. Markle and Jalota first met at the Glamour College Women of the Year Awards 2016, where the former heard about the foundation and its cause for the first time. After that Markle came down to Mumbai last year to see how the organisation works and was totally moved by it.

As much as we like the idea of Prince Harry and Markle requesting for donations instead of gifts, fashion enthusiasts are thrilled by what Jalota plans to wear at the event. In an interview to Vogue magazine, Jalota said she will be picking a Raw Mango sari by Sanjay Garg and explained the reason behind her decision, “Raw Mango has a similar philosophy to ours in encouraging individuality and embodying powerful women. We could really relate to Sanjay Garg’s humble beginnings”.

Four different custom-made saris are being created for Jalota. She chose to go Indian as she feels the “sari is a symbol that is rooted in culture, heritage and history. And with a diverse use of colour, textile and motifs, the saris will showcase India’s diversity.

According to the leading fashion magazine, “the six-yard wonder is being made in Varanasi silk brocade and also features chanderi and organza works on it. The ensemble will have various hues of pastel ranging from pale blue, pale pink to peach and light grey. Besides, it will also have classical Indian motifs of the Chand Buta (crescent moon that symbolises the Ganga) and marigold flowers for their fragrance. Furthermore, it will have a monkey motif to celebrate spiritedness.”

