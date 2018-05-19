Royal Wedding 2018: Kate Middleton to Amal Clooney, what the royal guests wore

Royal Wedding 2018: Here’s a roundup of who wore what at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage ceremony. (Source: AP Images/Reuters) Royal Wedding 2018: Here’s a roundup of who wore what at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage ceremony. (Source: AP Images/Reuters)

The Royal Wedding was just held at Windsor Castle in England on May 19, and fashion enthusiasts can’t seem to bat an eyelid. While Meghan Markle definitely stole the show with her elaborate white gown from Givenchy couture, the royal guest list too wasn’t behind.

ALSO SEE | Royal Wedding 2018: Priyanka Chopra to Oprah Winfrey; all the guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s grand ceremony

From Markle’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton to Victoria Beckham and Amal Clooney, the guest list included many A-listers, who grabbed quite a lot of attention in their regal and classy outfits. Here’s a compilation of who wore what at the grand ceremony.

Amal and George Clooney

Amal Clooney looked drop-dead gorgeous in a honey yellow dress from Stella McCartney featuring a side drape detail, which added an interesting element to her look. She teamed her outfit with a matching netted hat by Stephen Jones. She further accessorised her outfit with golden heels and diamond earrings. We love how she rounded off her look with soft wavy hair, well-defined eyes and bold red lips. Everything about her look had a modern yet vintage feel about it.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. (Source: AP Images) Amal Clooney and George Clooney at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. (Source: AP Images)

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle-Prince Harry Wedding LIVE UPDATES: All the highlights from the royal wedding

George Clooney too wasn’t far behind as he looked dapper in a light gray suit teamed with a white shirt and a striped tie.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney. (Source: AP Images) Amal Clooney and George Clooney. (Source: AP Images)

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton looked resplendent in an ivory ensemble. The midi-length dress featured collared-neckline looked every bit classy. She further teamed her outfit with a pair of pointed-toe heels and a matching hat that had floral embellishments on one side. Minimal make-up with a little blush on the cheeks and wavy tresses gave finishing touches to her look.

Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Source: AP Images) Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Source: AP Images)

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: First glimpse of the royal wedding cake

Oprah Winfrey

Winfrey was spotted wearing a pastel two-tiered dress by Stella McCartney. The outfit featured a lace hemline and neckline. She accessorised her attire with an ivory hat that had a dramatic floral detail on it. Nude pumps and a matching purse completed her look..

Oprah Winfrey at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Source: AP Images) Oprah Winfrey at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Source: AP Images)

Pippa Middleton

The younger Middleton opted for a green and nude shaded floral dress featuring long sleeves. She combined her outfit with strappy nude heels, a matching handbag and a floral embellished hat. Minimal make-up and a low bun rounded off her look.

Pippa Middleton with husband James Spencer at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Source: AP Images) Pippa Middleton with husband James Spencer at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Source: AP Images)

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico actor left fashion enthusiasts in a daze as she stepped out in a custom-made outfit by Vivienne Westwood. Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cutrell, the Quantico actor wore the lilac ensemble featuring a dramatic neckline. As if the outfit wasn’t enough, her bejeweled pointed-toe high heels and the rather dramatic Philip Treacy hat added an X-factor to her look.

The purple Philip Treacy hat had a floral adornment on the side of it, which added a beautiful twist to it. Cutrell accessorised her outfit with statement diamond earrings and matching rings from Lorraine Schwartz.

Abigail Spencer and Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra at the Royal wedding. (Source: Reuters)

Hairstylist Ken O’Rourke styled her hair into a knotted bun while celebrity make-up artist Pati Dubroff rounded off her look with purple eyeshadow and matching lips, a nude make-up palette and bronze cheeks. Everything about her look is so trendy and flawless.

Priyanka Chopra opted for a Vivienne Westwood ensemble. (Source: Reuters) Priyanka Chopra opted for a Vivienne Westwood ensemble. (Source: Reuters)

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: All you need to know about the royal wedding decor

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham was seen wearing her own creation. The black bodycon featured a interesting cut-out detail at the sleeves and the bodice. She teamed it with a matching netted hat and added a pop of colour to her dark-coloured ensemble with tangerine heels.

David and Victoria Beckham attend the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Source: Reuters) David and Victoria Beckham attend the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Source: Reuters)

David went for a vintage look as he opted for a waistcoat teamed with a black suit jacket and a pair of matching shoes.

Who do you think looked the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd