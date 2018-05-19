Royal Wedding 2018: Meghan Markle is a princess straight out of a fairytale in this elaborate gown

Royal Wedding 2018: Don’t you just love Meghan Markle’s enchanting aura in this silk gown? (Source: AP) Royal Wedding 2018: Don’t you just love Meghan Markle’s enchanting aura in this silk gown? (Source: AP)

The most-awaited moment has finally arrived — Meghan Markle twinkled her way in a white gown at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 as she exchanged vows with Prince Harry in the grand ceremony. Fans and fashion enthusiasts across the world just cannot stop gushing about her enchanting aura. Wearing a stunning Givenchy gown, the former American actress looked like a princess straight out of a fairytale.

The silk gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, features a boat neckline and a sculpted waist. The dramatic long train is cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. Furthermore, the outfit included three-quarter sleeves and was teamed with a delicate veil that was made from silk tulle. It also featured a trim of hand-embroidered flowers made of silk threads and organza. The five-metre long veil signified the distinctive flora of all the 53 Commonwealth countries, put together in a floral composition.

Markle kept her make-up minimal with winged eyes and glossy pink lips. We loved her hairdo as her outfit was accessorised with Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara that was lent to Markle by the Queen. The bandeau was made in 1932, with the centre brooch dating from 1893.

The royal bride beautifully accented her outfit with matching earrings and bracelet made by Cartier. She teamed her outfit with heels, also from Givenchy that was made of silk duchess satin and had a refined pointed couture design. If you carefully notice, her outfit is all about the details.

Markle’s bouquet featured several flowers that were handpicked by Prince Harry and designed by florist Philippa Craddock. The bouquet included Forget-Me-Not flowers that were Princess Diana’s favourite flowers. It also included scented sweet peas, lily of the valley, astilbe, sprigs of myrtle, jasmine and astrantia.

While we loved Markle’s outfit, we think her sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s outfit was a tad bit more fashionable. Middleton’s lacy, long-sleeved Alexander McQueen number with a scallop neckline and a nine feet long train was the perfect outfit that could befit a royal bride and a dream wedding.

