Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: 5 times the ‘Suits’ actor wowed in exquisite gowns

Amidst all the excitement for the royal wedding ceremony, the one thing that fashion enthusiasts across the world are curious about is to see Meghan Markle’s regal ensemble. While her wedding with Prince Harry at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel on May 19 is just a few hours away, here we take a look back at five times the Suits actor nailed it in a gown.

Markle made for an elegant style statement in a black ruffled gown at the CAFA Award 2016. Featuring a plunging neckline, the body-hugging gown looked really nice on nice her. She further added a pop of colour to her look with bold red lips. Peep-toe heels and neatly-done hairdo completed her look.

The actor was seen in a red-shaded structured gown featuring a slit on the side. She teamed the off-shoulder gown with a pair of drop earrings and rounded off her look with a centre-parted neat ponytail.

Looking lovely in a multi-coloured off-shoulder gown, Markle accessorised her outfit with a set of earrings and a bracelet. She further combined her outfit with a pair of strappy heels and a box clutch.

She was also spotted in a white gown featuring a lace detail on the bodice and a flowy skirt. This gown seems to give us a glimpse of what Markle might look on her wedding day! Don’t you think? A messy updo with a nude palette gave finishing touches to her look.

Markle made for a pretty picture in a black-and-white voluminous gown. Giving accessories a complete miss, the actor seems to carry the off-shoulder gown with ease.

