Meghan Markle steals the spotlight in a rose pink dress for her first look after the Royal Wedding 2018

Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Meghan Markle recently attended an event wearing a rose pink dress from British brand, Goat. She teamed her outfit with a matching hat by Philip Treacy and diamond jewellery. Check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2018 10:33:31 pm
royal wedding, royal wedding 2018, prince harry wedding, prince harry wedding live, royal wedding india, royal wedding live, the royal wedding, meghan markle live, meghan markle, royal wedding india time, royal wedding india live, royal wedding 2018 live stream, royal wedding 2018 live, prince harry and meghan markle wedding, prince harry and meghan markle wedding live, indian express, indian express news Meghan Markle made quite a strong style statement in a rose pink dress. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
It’s only been a few days that the world witnessed the magic of the Royal Wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. For most style connoisseurs, all eyes were on the Duchess of Sussex’s outfits. Starting from her elaborate Givenchy gown with the dramatic veil to her chic Stella McCartney lily-white halter-neck gown, the former actor looked gorgeous as ever.

Ever since she got married, this is the first time Markle was spotted in the public eye at the Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday patronage celebration along with Prince Harry, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla.

For the morning look, Markle picked a rose pink dress from British brand, Goat that featured a semi-sheer neckline and matching long sleeves. She further teamed her outfit with a matching hat by Philip Treacy, a pair of white pointed-toe heels and a silky clutch. She also accessorised her outfit a diamond bracelet and matching earrings.

For the hairdo, she once again went for a low chignon, but instead of keeping it messy — her signature style statement — it was done neatly pinned up. A nude make-up palette with nude pink lips and thickly-lined eyes gave finishing touches to her look.

Priced at $491 (approximately Rs 33,400), the dress has been described as a, “wool crepe Flavia dress,” that has a “panelled bodice and pencil skirt”. Besides, it features, a “peach-beige silk-chiffon yoke and sleeves that are trimmed with raw edges”.

royal wedding, royal wedding 2018, prince harry wedding, prince harry wedding live, royal wedding india, royal wedding live, the royal wedding, meghan markle live, meghan markle, royal wedding india time, royal wedding india live, royal wedding 2018 live stream, royal wedding 2018 live, prince harry and meghan markle wedding, prince harry and meghan markle wedding live, indian express, indian express news (Source: http://www.matchesfashion.com)

We think the newlywed looks gorgeous. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

