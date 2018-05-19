Royal Wedding 2018: Priyanka Chopra exudes royalty in a lilac ensemble; don’t miss her statement hat

Priyanka Chopra keeps it classy in a Vivienne Westwood ensemble at the Royal Wedding 2018. (Source: Reuters) Priyanka Chopra keeps it classy in a Vivienne Westwood ensemble at the Royal Wedding 2018. (Source: Reuters)

The Royal Wedding 2018 is going on with much pomp and enthusiasm. While we are thrilled to see what the bride herself will be wearing, the desi girl Priyanka Chopra has already left fashion enthusiasts wide-mouthed with her stunning custom-made outfit by Vivienne Westwood.

Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cutrell, the Quantico actor stunned onlookers in a lilac ensemble featuring a dramatic neckline. The body-hugging, knee-length dress further featured a blazer-styled bodice, which gave it a sharp look. As if the outfit wasn’t enough, her bejeweled pointed-toe high heels and the rather dramatic hat added an X-factor to her look.

The purple Philip Treacy hat had a floral adornment on the side of it, which added a beautiful twist to it. Cutrell accessorised her outfit with statement diamond earrings and matching rings from Lorraine Schwartz.

Hairstylist Ken O’Rourke styled her hair into a knotted bun while celebrity make-up artist Pati Dubroff rounded off her look with purple eyeshadow and matching lips, a nude make-up palette and bronze cheeks. Everything about her look is so trendy and flawless.

We think Chopra’s look exuded royalty. Right from the unusual colour of her attire to her embellished hat and heels, everything about her look is fashionable and classy at the same time. Even the matching make-up was right on point.

