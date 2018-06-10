Follow Us:
Sunday, June 10, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Sunday EYE
  • Meghan Markle in romantic pink hues or Kate Middleton in cool blues: Who mesmerised at Trooping the Colour parade?

Meghan Markle in romantic pink hues or Kate Middleton in cool blues: Who mesmerised at Trooping the Colour parade?

The British royals attended the Trooping the Colour day parade recently. While Kate Middleton picked an icy blue number from her favourite Alexander McQueen, Meghan Markle went for warmer hues of pink.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 10, 2018 3:50:53 pm
Meghan Markle trooping the colour, kate middleton trooping the colour, meghan markle queen elizabeth's birthday parade, kate middleton queen elizabeth's birthday parade, meghan markle fashion, meghan markle latest photos, indian express, indian express news Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton win hearts at Trooping the Colour day parade. (Source: AP)

Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday celebrations recently and as tradition dictates, the Trooping the Colour parade was held at the Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess of Sussex made her debut alongside husband Prince Harry, in a lovely pale pink two-piece set. Designed by Caroline Herrera, the creation included an off-the-shoulder button top and a midi skirt. She accessorised it with a white and gold clutch from Herrera, Plaisirs de Birks opal-and-gold earrings and rose gold stackable diamond rings from Birks. Flaunting an attractive hat from Philip Treacy, the 36-year-old swapped her signature messy bun with a shiny blowout. We think she oozed elegance in her attire.

Meghan Markle trooping the colour, kate middleton trooping the colour, meghan markle queen elizabeth's birthday parade, kate middleton queen elizabeth's birthday parade, meghan markle fashion, meghan markle latest photos, indian express, indian express news Meghan Markle makes her Trooping the Colour parade, alongside Prince Harry. (Source: AP)

 

Meghan Markle trooping the colour, kate middleton trooping the colour, meghan markle queen elizabeth's birthday parade, kate middleton queen elizabeth's birthday parade, meghan markle fashion, meghan markle latest photos, indian express, indian express news Meghan Markle picked a pale pink Caroline Herrera dress. (Source: AP)

 

Meghan Markle trooping the colour, kate middleton trooping the colour, meghan markle queen elizabeth's birthday parade, kate middleton queen elizabeth's birthday parade, meghan markle fashion, meghan markle latest photos, indian express, indian express news Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in central London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Source: AP)

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton arrived at the parade with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Donning the cool blue tones of an Alexander McQueen number, the Duchess of Cambridge looked pretty. Her outfit was accessorised with baubles from Kiki McDonough and a rather prominent hat from Juliette Botterill.

Meghan Markle trooping the colour, kate middleton trooping the colour, meghan markle queen elizabeth's birthday parade, kate middleton queen elizabeth's birthday parade, meghan markle fashion, meghan markle latest photos, indian express, indian express news Kate Middleton looked lovely in a cool blue piece from Alexander McQueen. (Source: AP)

ALSO READ | Royal Wedding 2018: Meghan Markle is a princess straight out of a fairytale in this elaborate gown

Meghan Markle trooping the colour, kate middleton trooping the colour, meghan markle queen elizabeth's birthday parade, kate middleton queen elizabeth's birthday parade, meghan markle fashion, meghan markle latest photos, indian express, indian express news Kate Middleton complemented her look with a rather prominent hat from Juliette Botterill. (Source: AP)

While Markle opted for the romantic shade, Middleton’s look was more formal. We think the American takes the cake this time, especially with her striking fascinator doing all the talking.

Meghan Markle trooping the colour, kate middleton trooping the colour, meghan markle queen elizabeth's birthday parade, kate middleton queen elizabeth's birthday parade, meghan markle fashion, meghan markle latest photos, indian express, indian express news From left, Britain’s Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. (Source: AP)

Which royal do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now