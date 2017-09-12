Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s mother, 69-yr-old model Maye, has taken NYFW by storm

Maye Musk has already walked the ramp for multiple designers at the ongoing New York Fashion Week. (Source: Maye Musk/Instagram) Maye Musk has already walked the ramp for multiple designers at the ongoing New York Fashion Week. (Source: Maye Musk/Instagram)

Amid all the hullabaloo at the ongoing New York Fashion Week 2017, where supermodels like Gigi Hadid and Kendell Jenner are ruling the ramp, one elderly woman left everyone spellbound with her poise and charm. Yes, a 69-year-old model, Maye Musk, walked down the ramp for a group of Korean designers and made heads turn walking tall alongside models a-quarter of her age. In case, you are wondering who this silver-haired diva with radiant skin is — she is the mother of billionaire business tycoon and inventor Elon Musk.

Mother of three, Maye Musk has been called the fashion industry’s ‘it’ model and is a big name ensuring all inclusiveness and diversity in the domain. Walking on the runway for multiple brands, she closed and opened many shows in the last few days and turning muse and inspiration for many. The veteran model, who also worked as a nutritionist has been part of the industry for five decades, still feels she is just “getting started”.

“When it comes to her recent success, other factors, she says are an ageing population and the fact that there is ‘not much competition’ when it comes to models hovering around the septuagenarian stage,” news agency AFP reported.

On being asked how long she plans to rule the catwalk the proud grandmom of 10 said, “Forever — until they stop calling!” She is filled with gratitude and overwhelmed with the response and love that is showered upon her.

But this is not the first time she has created a huge buzz. In 2016, Musk took the fashion world by storm after signing with IMG Models, one of the most prestigious modelling agencies in the world, who also represent supermodels such as Bella and Gigi Hadid, Paris Jackson and Karlie Kloss.

She even turned cover girl for Vogue Korea in June, giving a Cruella de Vil vibe in a black and white ensemble that matched her silver hair.

Does being a mom of a Tesla CEO aide or influence her getting work? Kyeong Ji, organiser of the runway show in which Musk starred on Friday, said ,”of course it is helpful,” but it’s not the only reason she was booked. “Her beauty is different, very strong and noble. She has such an ostentatious smile, gracious, strong and a transcending beauty and intelligence… she has every single thing!” Ji added.

From catwalks to red carpets and ad campaigns, there is no stopping for this evergreen diva, who would turn 70 next year. Saying, “everybody has a mother and a grandmother”, Musk feels women are just figuring out that, adding that they just want to show there is “diversity and that they appreciate older women and why not?”

