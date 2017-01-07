Maybelline features its first-ever male model for new campaign and it’s a big deal!

After years of limiting makeup advertisement campaigns to women, beauty brands are finally getting the hint that make-up isn’t just for girls, guys use it too. After years of limiting makeup advertisement campaigns to women, beauty brands are finally getting the hint that make-up isn’t just for girls, guys use it too.

The fashion industry is not just about pretty faces and hot bodies. Sure, it’s still battling its share of prejudice and nepotism but it has also given us enough reasons to celebrate and be proud of. Last year we saw acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi slay the New York Fashion Week sending out a strong message for crimes against women and Pyer Moss during his Fall 2016 show lent his support to the Black Lives Matter campaign. These are just few instances of how the industry reacted to the strong social and political movements.

Looks like 2017 is on the right track. Maybelline has come up with their new ad campaign ‘That Boss Life’ featuring popular beauty boy and fashionista Manny Gutierrez, widely known as Manny Mua. Yes, the cosmetic company has signed its first male model to launch its new Big Shot Mascara by Colossal and we are just so happy! After years of limiting makeup advertisement campaigns to women, beauty brands are finally getting the hint that make-up isn’t just for girls, guys use it too. And who better than Gutierrez – he has over 3 million followers on Instagram and 2 million subscribers on Youtube,

It also features beauty and make-up blogger Shayla Mitchell and sweepstakes winner Jackie Flowers. Even though this is not the first time that fashion and make-up campaigns have moved beyond so-called beauty standards and accommodated a man, it’s a huge deal as an internationally famous brand like Maybelline has decided to be a game changer considering their earlier choices were influential models like Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Jourdan Dunn, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Watch the ad here

“Honestly I couldn’t be more honored thrilled!,” Gutierrez said on Instagram, “Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me!”

And look at those lashes!

Take a look at his amazing beauty looks and you will know why he deserved all the spotlight.

What a great new start in 2017 for the fashion world!

