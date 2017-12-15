Masala! Awards 2017: From Sridevi to Mahira Khan, the best and worst dressed on the red carpet

The Masala! Awards 2017 saw the best of Indian and Pakistani cinema. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) The Masala! Awards 2017 saw the best of Indian and Pakistani cinema. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The Masala! Awards 2017 is one such platform that honours the best of both Indian and Pakistani cinema. The tenth edition of the awards held at Bollywood Parks, Dubai saw some known faces from the industry including Sridevi, Arjun Rampal, Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane, Ankita Lokhande and Saba Qamar.

We take a look at the best and worst dressed celebs on the red carpet:

Sridevi

Sridevi was seen wearing a silver Manish Malhotra gown featuring embellishments all over the outfit and beaded tassels on the trail of the gown. She paired it with a sheer cape wrapped around her shoulders.

Keeping her accessories minimal with studded earrings, she opted for nude make-up and side-parted wavy hair. Even though the outfit is blingy in a good way, the Mom actor failed to nail the look.

Sridevi in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sridevi in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Mahira Khan

Wearing a red Rami Ali gown, Mahira Khan looked every bit the diva she is. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she cleverly teamed the off-shoulder gown with a diamond necklace from Bvlgari. Pulling her hair up into a neat ponytail, she kept her make-up minimal with perfectly lined eyes and red lips. We love it!

Mahira Khan in a Rami Ali gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Mahira Khan in a Rami Ali gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Manish Malhotra

Seen here with Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, designer Manish Malhotra looked dapper in a blue blazer and simple black trousers. However, it was the colourful scarf that gave it an extra edge.

Manish Malhotra’s colourful scarf caught our attention. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Manish Malhotra’s colourful scarf caught our attention. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Mawra Hocane

Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane was seen sporting a voluminous maroon gown from the house of Michael Cinco. The gown featured embellishments and ruffle detailing on it. We think the Sanam Teri Kasam actor looked gorgeous in it. Giving accessories a total miss, she tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and opted for minimal make-up.

Mawra Hocane in Michael Cinco gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Mawra Hocane in Michael Cinco gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande, who was seen in an off-shoulder wine red gown failed to impress us this time. Not only her outfit, the make-up too looked completely out of sync. She should have given the smokey eyes and the voluminous hairdo a miss.

Ankita Lokhande in wine red gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Ankita Lokhande in wine red gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal looked handsome as ever dressed in a classic white and black combo. The black tie added a sharp touch to his look.

Arjun Rampal looked handsome. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Arjun Rampal looked handsome. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Saba Qamar

Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar graced the event in a black and white outfit by Shehla Chatoor. She teamed the embellished gown with earrings and a ring from Vesimi, a statement bracelet from Miraas and a clutch from Judith Lieber. Soft wavy curls, nude make-up and thickly lined eyes complemented her look well.

Saba Qamar in Shehla Chatoor. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Saba Qamar in Shehla Chatoor. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly, who picked a dark green ensemble from Rubina K for the evening, failed to nail it. The shirt gown featuring a huge bow detailing at the waist looked quite boring. Styled by Mukta Shahdadpuri, even the beautiful straight sleek hairdo, smokey eyes and nude make-up couldn’t save the day.

Celina Jaitley in a dark green gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Celina Jaitley in a dark green gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah was seen wearing an Alpana Neeraj outfit that featured ruffled sleeves and floral embroidery on the skirt. Styled by Trisha Jani, the outfit failed to hit the mark.

Daisy Shah in Alpana Neeraj. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Daisy Shah in Alpana Neeraj. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Iulia Vantur

Iulia Vantur was seen wearing a black floral embroidered gown featuring a small trail. She accessorised the look with statement earrings, a ring and a bracelet from the house of Dhamani. With smokey eyes, neutral make-up and sleek hair, we think she looked nice.

Iulia Vantur. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Iulia Vantur. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

So, whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd