Masaba Gupta on the hottest summer fashion trends for 2018

Masaba Gupta gives out summer dressing tips for you to follow. (Source: masabagupta/ Instagram) Masaba Gupta gives out summer dressing tips for you to follow. (Source: masabagupta/ Instagram)

Ace designer Masaba Gupta is known for her quirky prints and fusion no-nonsense designs. Well, with spring well on its way to being a pretty warm summer, thoughts of how to style oneself comfortably without comprising on being chic is on the top of our minds. Which is why Gupta’s timely tips on the show VH1 Inside Access comes as a great guideline for all us style divas at home.

While we saw a LOT of monochromes last year, Gupta seems to indicate that the trend would continue in 2018 as well, with some highlights and flourishes in accessories. Here are some of the style lessons Gupta has for us all to help fashion our summer wardrobe according to the flavour of the season.

Monochromes are in

Monochromes continue to be big this year too. From white sneakers to white accessories, monochrome is the next big thing.

Natural skin tones

With most of our Bollywood divas gong with a natural palette these days, it seems to a hot new trend and Gupta agrees that it will be the highlight of 2018.

Underdressed is the new dressed

Casual and comfy seem to be the fashionistas’ preference these days. Flowy summer dresses and simple chic attires seem to be in. According to Gupta, being comfortable is the best fashion tip.

Different earrings

Who is a better trend-setter than Sonam Kapoor? With the actor flaunting her asymmetrical earrings — one longer than the other — it has become a chic fashion statement. Gupta mentioned that she likes crushed gold vibe when it comes to different earrings.

