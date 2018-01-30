Manushi Chillar’s blue-black beaded tulle outfit at the Radio Mirchi Music Awards is an absolute stunner

Manushi Chillar looks gorgeous in a Zara Umrigar’s gown. (Source: Zara Umrigar/Instagram) Manushi Chillar looks gorgeous in a Zara Umrigar’s gown. (Source: Zara Umrigar/Instagram)

The recently held 10th Mirchi Music Awards was a star-studded affair with many Bollywood A-listers such as Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood and Gauhar Khan attending the event in style. But it was Manushi Chhillar who grabbed our attention with her playful elegance. Ever since winning the Miss World crown, the Haryana girl has been wearing some of the top designers in the country, and smashing it. Her crimson Sonaakshi Raaj gown that she wore on her last red carpet appearance was quite a head-turner, and this time again, the 20-year-old stepped out in an intricately beaded gown from Zara Umrigar’s collection that’s simple, elegant and with an oomph factor.

Decked up in her black gown with a blue-grey beaded bodice, stylist Sheefa Gilani added some glamour to her look with a pair of danglers and a matching statement rings on each hand from Karishma Mehra’s collection. The beads were nicely contrasted with a tulle skirt that gave the overall look a whimsical vibe as well. Gilani also accessorised the outfit with diamond bracelets on one hand, which is the only element we feel that could have been forgone.

The Miss World rounded out her look with nude make-up, smokey eyes and centre-parted sleek hair. Check out her look here.

