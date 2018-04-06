Manushi Chhillar’s trendy sunshine yellow gown is what we need to glamourise summers

Manushi Chhillar was spotted in a cut-out, sarong style. halter-neck gown by Shloka Khialani. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Manushi Chhillar was spotted in a cut-out, sarong style. halter-neck gown by Shloka Khialani. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

As we’ve reported before, experts had already predicted yellow as one of the hot colours of this season, and to no one’s surprise, we’ve had our favourite fashion-conscious celebrities sporting the colour already. Just after Priyanka Chopra’s sunshine yellow skirt-blouse combo, it’s Manushi Chhillar on the block, wowing us with her pretty attire.

The Miss World was spotted in a cut-out, sarong style. halter-neck gown, looking bright and charming. A Shloka Khialani creation from her Spring/Summer 2018 line, the yellow number featured a pleated effect from the waist down, giving us some sari-like vibes. We like how stylist Sheefa J Gilani accessorised the look with a pair of gold tasselled danglers. An odd combination, but we think it worked fabulously! The Miss World complemented it with a gold clutch from Michael Kors.

For the make-up, the Haryana girl went with nude tones and neutral lips. Darkly kohl-lined eyes brought in some drama and a wispy hairdo rounded out her look nicely.

Bold and vibrant colours are not easy to work, however, Chhillar seems to be a pro at it as prior to this she showed us how to play up the different hues and don a summer-ready look. On the cover of L’Officiel India, the Miss World sported an uber chic outfit and drew all our attention. Dressed in a semi-sheer Missoni dress, she looked lovely and we like the vibrant merging of the hues on the piece. Stylist Ujjwala Raut accessorised the look with a pair of big colourful hoops from Missoni and a Hermes ring. Nicely complementing the bright dress, artist Elton J Fernandez gave Chhillar a nude-toned make-up and soft pink lips. The look was rounded out with soft wavy hair.

