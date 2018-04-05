Manushi Chhillar’s uber cool dress is a respite from the summer heat; see pics

Manushi Chhillar goes quirky colourful on the cover of L’Officiel India. (Source: manushi_chhillar/ Instagram) Manushi Chhillar goes quirky colourful on the cover of L’Officiel India. (Source: manushi_chhillar/ Instagram)

Manushi Chhillar has proved her mettle when it comes to sartorial choices. From going maximalist in ethnic ensembles to keeping it easy breezy, the reigning Miss World surely knows how to play colours to her advantage. Remember her disco-inspired outfit for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot?

This time, the 20-year-old appeared on the cover of L’Officiel India and her uber chic outfit has all our attention. Dressed in a semi-sheer Missoni dress, the Haryana girl looked lovely and we like the vibrant merging of the hues on the piece. Stylist Ujjwala Raut accessorised the look with a pair of big colourful hoops from Missoni and a Hermes ring. Nicely complementing the bright dress, artist Elton J Fernandez gave Chhillar a nude-toned make-up and soft pink lips. The look was rounded out with soft wavy hair. Catch a glimpse here.

Earlier, Chhillar was seen clad in a semi-sheer blush pink mini with generous white embroidered embellishments. Stylist Sheefa J Gilani kept the look minimal by teaming the outfit with a pair of matching pointed heels and accessorising it with a pair of simple hoops. Chhillar kept her make-up nude with neutral lips and rounded off her mane of soft curls with her dazzling crown.

Chhillar also acted as a TV presenter at the Variety Children’s Telethon, where she wore an elegant sari from Anita Dongre for the occasion. Going with a muted tone once again, the 20-year-old wore a peach sari with intricate ivory threadwork on it. Gilani accessorised the look with a pair danglers from Isharya and Chillar rounded out the ensemble with a pair of block heels. Yet again, she opted for nude make-up, neutral lips and soft curls.

What do you think of Chhillar’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

