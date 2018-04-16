Manushi Chhillar’s ornate pantsuit is a fresh take on semi-formal, power dressing

Manushi Chhillar stepped out in a heavily embroidered Gaurav Gupta pantsuit for a meeting in Brazil, recently. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Manushi Chhillar stepped out in a heavily embroidered Gaurav Gupta pantsuit for a meeting in Brazil, recently. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

If you thought pantsuits were merely formal wear, Manushi Chhillar’s drool-worthy collection of chic and casual numbers will prompt you to think again. From pulling off a glamorous grey shimmer suit to carrying a perky floral printed one like a pro, the 20-year-old’s power dressing choices have been inspirational to say the least.

The reigning Miss World, who is busy completing her duties around the is currently in Brazil, and recently met with the country’s First Lady Marcela Temer at her residence in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, the Haryana girl stepped out in a chic and ornate pantsuit from Gaurav Gupta. For the occasion, she picked a silver embroidered cream creation with semi-sheer sleeves and stylist Sheefa J Gilani curated the look by keeping the accessories to a bare minimum. Gilani rounded out the look with nude make-up and simple middle-parted sleek hair.

Earlier, Chhillar had wowed us in a silk-satin pantsuit in silver. The chic number from Sunaina Khera, which had knee-high slit pants and a glitzy silver embroidery on either side. With the embellished silver crop top raising up the glam quotient of the outfit, it could easily be a party outfit if Chhillar had ditched the jacket.

Another one of her memorable choices was the raspberry-hued velvet pantsuit from Lola by Suman B, teamed with a white camisole. At the time, Gilani had accessorised Chhillar’s outfit with metallic hoop earrings and furry high heels. Minimal make-up, kohled eyes and wavy tousled hair had rounded off her look.

What do you think about the Miss World’s look this time? Do you like her interesting play with pantsuits? Let us know in the comments section below.

