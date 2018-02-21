Manushi Chhillar’s traditional Indonesian outfit is giving us spring wardrobe goals

Manushi Chhillar steps out in a traditional Indonesian tenun fabric. (Source: manushi_chhillar/ Instagram) Manushi Chhillar steps out in a traditional Indonesian tenun fabric. (Source: manushi_chhillar/ Instagram)

The reigning Miss World, Manushi Chhillar has been enchanting us with her wardrobe this past week as she travels across Indonesia. While the Haryana girl chose a black mesh gown the last time and a quirky semi-sheer mini before that, recently she dabbled with traditional Indonesian fashion, and we love the outcome.

For a local talk show, Chhillar stepped out in a dress made of tenun, which is an Indonesian form of weaving different colours of threads. Threads of cotton, silk and other fibres are intricately woven together to form patterns and the process of making tenun is an art in itself.

Chhillar chose to wear a bodycon dress in mauve. We like the lovely subtle hue she opted for, which was a detour from the regular bold red, yellow and black that we generally come across in tenun outfits. The outfit also had a trendy twist with a deconstructed off-shoulder collar and we think it looked chic. Catch a glimpse here.

Chhillar kept it simple in the accessory department with just a ring complementing her look. We like her nude make-up and neutral lips that went well with the soft colour of her outfit. She rounded out her look with lined lids and straight side-parted hair. We think the Miss World looked beautiful.

We love Chhillar’s Indonesian belle look, but what about you? Excited to try out this traditional Indonesian tenun outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

