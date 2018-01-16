Latest News
Manushi Chhillar’s ‘green dress-bronze make-up’ combo is perfect for a day function

Manushi Chhillar stepped out in a Babita Malkani olive green gown and her minimalist look had us hooked. Check out the pictures here and let us know if you like it or not.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 16, 2018 10:04 pm
Manushi Chhillar, Manushi Chhillar latest photos, Manushi Chhillar fashion, Manushi Chhillar Babita Malkani, Babita Malkani Miss World, indian express, indian express news Manushi Chhillar looks ethereal in a green ensemble from Babita Malkani. ( Source: File Photo)
Ever since winning the Miss World crown in 2017, Manushi Chhillar has made many gorgeous appearances. During this duration, the Haryana girl has mostly opted for maximalist fashion in splendid Sabyasachi saris, Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani outfits. But this time, she picked up something relatively simpler.

The 20-year-old stepped out in an olive green gown by Babita Malkani with chic floral embellishments along the arms and a plunging neckline. Stylist Surabhi Sharma complemented the outfit with periwinkle silver studs from Hyperbole accessories – we like her fuss-free style. See pics.

Though the outfit is attractive, what really got us hooked is her flawless make-up. Going with dewy tones and a soft bronze tint on the eyes, we think the Miss World looked lovely. She rounded it off with her signature sleek middle-parted hair.

What do you think? Do you like her look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

