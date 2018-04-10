‘Go bold and vibrant’ seems to be Manushi Chhillar’s fashion mantra this summer

Manushi Chhillar gives us style lessons on how to wear bold colours this summer. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ indian Express) Manushi Chhillar gives us style lessons on how to wear bold colours this summer. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ indian Express)

Wondering what should be the flavour of your wardrobe this summer? The warm temperatures call for comfy, cool fabrics and pastel shades. But trends dictate that it is also the year of bold colours, and Manushi Chhillar has decidedly proven to be a pro at picking out summer-ready outfits.

The Miss World was recently spotted in a striking lime green gown from Lola by Suman B. The one-shouldered number with a thigh-high slit was accessorised by a diamond bracelet. Keeping it minimal with nude make-up, neutral lips and soft curls, we think Chhillar looked charming.

Bubbly and bright colours are often interesting picks and Chhillar’s drool-worthy collection definitely warrants a second look. Here are a few more instances when Chhillar convinced us to go ‘bold’ this season.

Sunshine yellow can be glamorous

During the Bombay Fashion Week, Chhillar was spotted in a cut-out, sarong style, halter-neck gown, looking bright and lovely. A Shloka Khialani creation from her Spring/Summer 2018 line, the yellow number featured tiny pleats from the waist down, giving us some sari-like vibes. We like how stylist Sheefa J Gilani accessorised the look with a pair of gold tasselled danglers. An unusual combination, but we think it worked fabulously! The Miss World complemented it with a gold clutch from Michael Kors.

Clad in a deep burgundy wrap-around dress from Naibah by Naionica Bahl, Chhillar’s look was arresting. Accessorising with beaded hoops from Isharya and black strappy heels, we think she looked cute.

Though the Haryana girl channels glamour very well, she looked equally poised in vibrant semi-sheer maxi dress and we like her fuss-free accessorising with large silver hoops that accentuated her colourful look.

If you’re planning your allegiance to a bodysuit this year, Chhillar’s halter-neck lime green number can be a good inspiration.

In a bold, floral pantsuit, Chhillar welcomed summers.

So, which summer statement will you adopt? Let us know in the comments below.

