Manushi Chhillar goes retro chic in the trendiest colour of the year

Ever since being crowned the Miss World, Manushi Chhillar has been busy trotting the globe and stepping up to the responsibilities that come with the crown. And while at it, the 20-year-old has ensured she turns heads with her impressive line-up of formal and semi-formal fashion choices. Over the months, Chhillar has resorted to experimenting with pantsuits as her go-to semi-formal style choices. Be it a meeting with a state head’s wife or a Press Release event for Mr World 2018, the Haryana girl has made pantsuits her outfit of choice, while continuously giving interesting twists to the pieces.

This time was no different as Chhillar stepped out in a mustard yellow creation by Shivani Awasty. The trendy slit pants and flute sleeves were quite a detour from the regular pantsuits we see and she added elements of chic and retro, in equal measures, to her look. Stylist Sheefa J Gilani accessorised her look with gold danglers from Flowerchild By Shaheen Abbas and rounded it out with black kitten heels. Catch a glimpse of her look here.

Earlier, Chhillar had opted for a lovely ornate suit from Gaurav Gupta. In a silver embroidered cream creation with semi-sheer sleeves, Chhillar looked sleek and stylist Sheefa J Gilani curated the look by keeping the accessories to a bare minimum.

For her visit to the British Virgin Islands, the 20-year-old had worn a silk-satin pantsuit in silver. We had liked the chic number from designer Sunaina Khera, which had knee-high slit pants and a glitzy silver embroidery on each side. The sleeve of Chillar’s blazer had a similar embroidery and we had thought the outfit was a nice choice for a formal visit, but also had a dash of glamour that could give her the fluidity to convert it into a party wear with ease.

What do you think of Chhillar’s mustard yellow pantsuit this time? Let us know in the comments below.

