Manushi Chhillar sets temperatures soaring in Indonesia with these semi-sheer outfits

Manushi Chhillar’s Indonesia wardrobe has elements of playfulness thanks to the semi-sheer fabrics. (Source: manushi_chhillar/Instagram) Manushi Chhillar’s Indonesia wardrobe has elements of playfulness thanks to the semi-sheer fabrics. (Source: manushi_chhillar/Instagram)

While we love risque and edgy outfits, the styling can often be tricky. And who better to take style tips from than the reigning Miss World? Manushi Chhillar, who is currently on a visit to Indonesia, is grabbing our attention with her interesting and sultry outfits, and we love her effortless and fuss-free style statements.

The 20-year-old went with subtle shades on her first day in the country. She wore a semi-sheer mini from Varq and we like the elegant embroidery work on the dress. Stylist Sheefa J Gilani kept it easy in the accessory department with just a pair of earrings. Chhillar teamed her attire with tan kitten heels and rounded out the look with nude make-up and her signature sleek chignon.

Raising her style quotient up a notch, the Haryana girl opted for a sizzling black gown with a thigh-high slit. The Zara Umrigar number with a mesh midriff looked lovely on the Miss World. Gilani went with a minimalist approach this time as well, and accessorised the look with studded hoops and a thin choker from Isharya.

For the make-up, she chose to go with a dewy sheen, smokey eyes and a subtle lip colour. Chhillar rounded out her look with soft curls.

We love both her looks – while we’d prefer the short number for the day and the blue gown for an evening event – but what about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd