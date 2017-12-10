Manushi Chhillar has the most graceful way of wearing this Tarun Tahiliani sari

Manushi Chhillar looks dreamy in a Tarun Tahiliani creation in London. (Source: Varinder Chawla, manushi_chhillar/ Instagram) Manushi Chhillar looks dreamy in a Tarun Tahiliani creation in London. (Source: Varinder Chawla, manushi_chhillar/ Instagram)

If anyone has ever had a string of fairy tale fashion moments these past few weeks, it is Manushi Chhillar. From being resplendent in Sabyasachi saris to donning Manish Malhotra designs, the 20-year-old has been giving us ethereal looks ever since she was crowned Miss World.

Recently, the Haryana girl was snapped in London alongside Julia Morley, Chairman and CEO of Miss World. Chhillar, who mostly goes with the more, the better formula, was decked in a Tarun Tahiliani gold sari and looked pretty as a picture. We like the full-body gold geometrical pattern in gold that could easily have been too much, but the alternate light and dark hues set just the right tone, making the sari a lovely piece; the nude border on the pallu nicely contrasting the rest of the gold work.

Stylist Sheefa J Gilani teamed the sari with long jhumkis and we think keeping it easy in the accessory department was a wise move, given the bling effect of the sari.

Chhillar rounded out her look with dewy make-up and a sleek chignon and we think she nailed it. But what really works is the way she’s draped the sari. Although it looks like the usual side pallu at first glance, notice how the stylist has draped the pallu over her shoulder and brought it out to the front on the other shoulder, giving a shawl-like, regal effect. Catch a glimpse here.

In yet another London look, Chhillar gave us some retro-classic vibes. She paired a printed red Tommy Hilfiger tee with a pair of flared denim jeans and added layers with a chic leather jacket. The frayed hems and detailing on the thigh added an interesting element to her attire.

The high ponytail and yellow reflectors she donned were reminiscent of the 1990s and we like the open-toe heels she rounded off her look with.

We love both of Chhillar’s looks but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

