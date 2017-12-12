Devalued Degree
  • Manushi Chhillar, Karisma Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia show us how to nail street style

Manushi Chhillar, Karisma Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia show us how to nail street style

Manushi Chhillar, Karisma Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia show us how to create the perfect balance between casual and glamour while channelising street style. Check out the pics here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 12, 2017 8:53 pm
Street style fashion, Manushi Chhillar, Manushi Chhillar latest photos, Karisma Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor latest photos, Karisma Kapoor fashion, Tamannaah Manushi Chhillar, Karisma Kapoor and Tamannaah show us how to nail street fashion. (Source: therealkarismakapoor, manushi_chhillar, tamannaahspeaks/ Instagram)
Related News

Creating an impact while trying to channelise street style is not as easy as you think. It needs a keen sense of style to create that perfect balance of casual meets glamour. There’s always the fear of not experimenting enough and in most cases, going overboard, but looks like fashionistas like Manushi Chhillar and Karisma Kapoor have no such dilemmas as they know how to get it right.

Recently, the newly crowned Miss World was spotted in London and we think she made quite a few interesting style statements. The 20-year-old pumped up a lot of cuteness into her attire by teaming her mesh dress with a plaid coat featuring a fur collar. The fuzzy gloves and a skull cap that she teamed with the outfit rounded out her look nicely.

On another occasion, Chhillar was seen in a red printed Tommy Hilfiger tee, which she paired with flared denim jeans and a leather jacket. Her yellow reflectors and a high ponytail gave us some retro vibes. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

Recently, Karisma Kapoor attended Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira Chopra’s birthday bash and we think her outfit was perfect to beat the winter chill. The actor picked a colour-block jacket which had ”D for DANCE” embroidered on one side. We like the rosy hues that were set off nicely by the white and black stripes on the jacket. Stylist Eshaa Amiin kept the attention drawn to the lovely jacket by teaming it with basic black pants and a top. White sneakers from Burberry contrasted starkly with her black ensemble. Though we love her attire, we think her look was more appropriate for a shopping spree than a party. Catch a glimpse here.

Kapoor kept it easy in the accessory department too with just a pair of black earrings besides a watch.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia kept it chic in a pastel pink top, which she teamed with pink flared pants. Stylist Sanjana Batra added layers to her attire with a pale yellow long coat and we think the actor looked pretty. Rounding off with white pumps and wavy hair, she just hit the bull’s eye with this one.

What do you think and whose look would you like to replicate? Share your thoughts in the comments’ box below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 12: Latest News