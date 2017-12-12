Manushi Chhillar, Karisma Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia show us how to nail street style

Manushi Chhillar, Karisma Kapoor and Tamannaah show us how to nail street fashion. (Source: therealkarismakapoor, manushi_chhillar, tamannaahspeaks/ Instagram) Manushi Chhillar, Karisma Kapoor and Tamannaah show us how to nail street fashion. (Source: therealkarismakapoor, manushi_chhillar, tamannaahspeaks/ Instagram)

Creating an impact while trying to channelise street style is not as easy as you think. It needs a keen sense of style to create that perfect balance of casual meets glamour. There’s always the fear of not experimenting enough and in most cases, going overboard, but looks like fashionistas like Manushi Chhillar and Karisma Kapoor have no such dilemmas as they know how to get it right.

Recently, the newly crowned Miss World was spotted in London and we think she made quite a few interesting style statements. The 20-year-old pumped up a lot of cuteness into her attire by teaming her mesh dress with a plaid coat featuring a fur collar. The fuzzy gloves and a skull cap that she teamed with the outfit rounded out her look nicely.

On another occasion, Chhillar was seen in a red printed Tommy Hilfiger tee, which she paired with flared denim jeans and a leather jacket. Her yellow reflectors and a high ponytail gave us some retro vibes. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

Recently, Karisma Kapoor attended Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira Chopra’s birthday bash and we think her outfit was perfect to beat the winter chill. The actor picked a colour-block jacket which had ”D for DANCE” embroidered on one side. We like the rosy hues that were set off nicely by the white and black stripes on the jacket. Stylist Eshaa Amiin kept the attention drawn to the lovely jacket by teaming it with basic black pants and a top. White sneakers from Burberry contrasted starkly with her black ensemble. Though we love her attire, we think her look was more appropriate for a shopping spree than a party. Catch a glimpse here.

Kapoor kept it easy in the accessory department too with just a pair of black earrings besides a watch.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia kept it chic in a pastel pink top, which she teamed with pink flared pants. Stylist Sanjana Batra added layers to her attire with a pale yellow long coat and we think the actor looked pretty. Rounding off with white pumps and wavy hair, she just hit the bull’s eye with this one.

