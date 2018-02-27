You can totally wear Manushi Chhillar’s pantsuit to both work and a party

Manushi Chhillar arrives at the British Virgin Islands in style. (Source: manushi_chhillar/ Instagram) Manushi Chhillar arrives at the British Virgin Islands in style. (Source: manushi_chhillar/ Instagram)

Manushi Chhillar, whose Miss World duties includes travelling the world highlighting key social issues that need to be addressed, arrived at the British Virgin Islands recently after a short visit to Indonesia, where she had wowed us by wearing the host country’s traditional colours and clothing.

For her visit to the British Virgin Islands, the 20-year-old wore a silk-satin pantsuit in silver. We like the chic number from designer Sunaina Khera, which had knee-high slit pants and a glitzy silver embroidery on either side. The sleeve of Chillar’s blazer had a similar embroidery and we think the outfit was a nice choice for a formal visit, but also had a glam factor that could easily give Chhillar the fluidity to make it a party wear.

In some of the photos doing rounds on social media, the Haryana girl posed without the suit jacket and we like the crop top teamed with the pants, which easily transitioned the look into one for a fun night out with friends as well. She opted for nude make-up and neutral lips, and styled her hair into soft curls to complement the look.

Chhillar rounded out her look with nude strappy heels.

While the Miss World kept her style statement minimalistic this time, her Indonesian tour saw her making much bolder moves in risque outfits. We spotted her in a sizzling black gown with a thigh-high slit. The Zara Umrigar number with a mesh midriff looked lovely on her. Stylist Sheefa J Gilani kept it easy in the accessory department and accessorised the look with studded hoops and a thin choker from Isharya.

In another of her sultry appearances, she went with subtle colours in a semi-sheer mini teamed with a slip. We think it was a great outfit for a date.

We think this time Chhillar’s look was a pretty mix of formal and fun. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

