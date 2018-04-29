Manushi Chhillar turns up the heat in this semi-sheer Manish Malhotra gown

Manushi Chhillar sizzles in a Manish Malhotra gown. (Source: manushi_chhillar/ Instagram) Manushi Chhillar sizzles in a Manish Malhotra gown. (Source: manushi_chhillar/ Instagram)

Stepping out in a Manish Malhotra gown, Manushi Chhillar made quite a statement recently. Although the Miss World is no stranger to risque dressing, the semi-sheer piece with vibrant and intricate embroidery all over it, was a tad bolder than her usual sartorial choices.

Chhillar, who mostly opts for a sleek hairdo, went with soft curls this time that complemented her nude make-up and soft smokey eyes.

The 20-year-old’s flirtatious rendezvous with semi-sheer outfits have mostly been an interesting blend of sultry and coy elements, and during her Indonesian trip, the Haryana girl had given us some memorable looks in the same.

For her first day in the country, Chhillar had opted for subtle shades and she had worn a semi-sheer mini from Varq with elegant embroidery work on it with tan kitten heels. Stylist Sheefa J Gilani had kept it easy in the accessory department with just a pair of earrings. Chhillar rounded out the look with nude make-up and her signature sleek chignon.

Raising her style quotient up a notch, she had opted for a sizzling black gown with a thigh-high slit. The Zara Umrigar number with a mesh midriff had looked lovely on the Miss World. Gilani had gone with a minimalist approach this time as well, and had accessorised the look with studded hoops and a thin choker from Isharya.

What do you think of Chhillar’s look in the Manish Malhotra ensemble this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

