Manushi Chhillar looks lovely as spring in a yellow cape anarkali by Ridhi Mehra

Manushi Chhillar stepped out in a mellow yellow attire during her recent visit to Kolkata. (Source: Ridhi Mehra/Instagram) Manushi Chhillar stepped out in a mellow yellow attire during her recent visit to Kolkata. (Source: Ridhi Mehra/Instagram)

After being crowned as the Miss World, Manushi Chhillar has been winning hearts with her sartorial choices. Bringing a whiff of fresh air to her outfits along with a slight traditional twist and Indian touch to it, she usually manages to impress fashion fanatics. While she wore a refreshing white mini dress with gold detailing in the first leg of the ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ tour, the beauty queen stepped out in a mellow yellow attire during her visit to Kolkata.

A vision in Ridhi Mehra’s cape anarkali from her Summer/Resort 2018 Collection, Chhillar looked beautiful and kept it minimal with earrings from Joolry by Karishma Mehra. Style by Sheefa J Gilani, she tied her hair in a bun and went with dewy make-up and a nude lip shade.

Sharing her experience from the event in Kolkata, where she interacted with school girls, she had written on Instagram: “Meet the kids from “New Light” living in the slums of Kolkata. Was greeted by such enthusiasm! It was so exciting to speak to them about school, science and many of them want to be doctors. Their curiosity was never ending and I had to face an army of questions which I enjoyed answering!”

Also sharing a snippet of how they are working round the clock to make sustainable sanitary pads a reality, Chhillar posted a photo on Facebook with a note, saying, “At the Indian Jute Industries Research Association in Kolkata where they are making biodegradable and low cost sanitary pads from jute which is easily available in the area. The women of the community have been trained to make these pads. I also tried my hand at making one!”

We think Chhillar is doing a splendid job of combining fashion while completing her duties as the reigning Miss World, but what do you think of her look? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

