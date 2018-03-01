Manushi Chhillar gives us retro vibes in this sultry photo shoot

Manushi Chhillar looks sensational on the cover of this magazine. (Source: manushi_chhillar/Instagram) Manushi Chhillar looks sensational on the cover of this magazine. (Source: manushi_chhillar/Instagram)

After bagging the coveted crown of Miss World at just 20 years of age, Manushi Chhillar has been seen trotting around the globe doing humanitarian work, while looking fabulous all along in designer wears. Remember how she made heads turn in an opulent Tarun Tahiliani sari in London or made temperatures soar in a cut-out sequinned gown by Surina Khera? With her Indonesian tour, the Haryana girl even showed us that she is no novice when it comes to pulling off risque outfits.

Constantly on the move, Chhillar recently appeared on the cover of Grazia magazine and we love the prim and sultry combo of her outfit. For the photo shoot, the beauty was decked in a blush pink corset from Laperla. We like how stylist Pasham Alwani added an element of coyness by teaming the corset with a polka dotted Temperley London top knotted at the waist. The ruffle detailing along the button line and the puffed sleeves gave us retro vibes and we like how she made a sultry style statement blending the old with the new.

The plunging neckline was accentuated with a slim gold chain from Heritance. The top was teamed with equally colourful pants from H&M. Catch a glimpse of her look here.

Chhillar’s make-up was also interesting with a tint of orange on the lids to complement her peach-hued top. Artist Kritika Gill rounded it off with a neutral lip shade and beachy waves.

We love the Miss World’s look this time but what about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

