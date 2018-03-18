Manushi Chhillar can’t stop crushing over this pastel colour and neither can we

What do you think of Manushi Chhillar’s ‘peachy’ response to glamour? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) What do you think of Manushi Chhillar’s ‘peachy’ response to glamour? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

What would be your pick for a glamorous night out? While most fashionistas opt for the glitzy gold, classic black and purist whites, Manushi Chhillar has a very subtle yet different choice of alluring fashion. The 20-year-old, who is globetrotting these days while carrying out her duties as the reigning Miss World, has been making back-to-back stunning peachy appearances.

Though the Haryana girl’s fashion statements are rarely less than flawless, her particular affection for the colour peach has caught our eye. Recently, Chillar was spotted in a demure peach, feather patterned gown from Zara Umrigar and we think she looked pretty as ever in her lovely ensemble.

With hints of sheer on the top, intricately embroidered beads and sequins, the creation looked beautiful and we like how stylist Sheefali J Gilani accessorised it with statement diamond earrings and a pair of rings. The Miss World rounded out her look with a dewy glow and sleek hair.

For an event in the US, Chhillar was clad in a semi-sheer light peach mini with generous white embroidered embellishments. Gilani kept the look minimal by teaming the outfit with a pair of matching pointed heels and accessorising with a pair of hoops.

She was also seen in an elegant sari from Anita Dongre on her US trip. Going with a muted tone once again, Chhillar wore a peach sari with intricate ivory threadwork on it. Gilani accessorised the look with a pair danglers from Isharya and she rounded out with a pair of block heels. Yet again, she opted for nude make-up, neutral lips and soft curls.

Giving us retro vibes in another peach ensemble on the cover of Grazia India, the beauty was decked in a blush pink corset from Laperla. We like how stylist Pasham Alwani added an element of coyness by teaming the corset with a polka dotted, peach Temperley London top knotted at the waist. The ruffle detailing along the button line and the puffed sleeves gave us retro vibes and we like how she made a sultry style statement blending the old with the new.

Chhillar made an appearance in Indonesia clad in a heavily embellished peach ensemble from Tex Saverio. She looked lovely with nude make-up and soft curls.

What do you think of Chhillar’s gorgeous peach appearances? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd