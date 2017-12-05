Sridevi or Manushi Chhillar: Who works this royal blue Sabyasachi sari better?

Sridevi wears a royal blue Sabyasachi sari that had been earlier modelled by Manushi Chhillar. (Source: sabyasachiofficial, thegrandtrunkofficial/ Instagram) Sridevi wears a royal blue Sabyasachi sari that had been earlier modelled by Manushi Chhillar. (Source: sabyasachiofficial, thegrandtrunkofficial/ Instagram)

Bollywood is having a blooming romance with Sabyasachi designs. After Anushka Sharma and Sagarika Ghatge looked ethereal in the designer’s creations at the latter’s wedding celebrations, it is Sridevi in a sari once again. From the actor’s Karva Chauth look to her sartorial choices at IFFI, graceful saris remain constant.

And this time too, the actor added to her memorable fashion moments in a royal blue sari from the house of Sabyasachi. The hand-crafted matka sari was teamed with an heavily embroidered blouse, which had been previously modelled by none other than the reigning Miss World Manushi Chhillar herself. We like the checkered pattern on the actor’s blouse, which was offset nicely by the plain sleeve and sari body, which was embellished with golden bootis, and intricate border on the blouse as well as sari.

Styling her outfit with uncut diamond earrings from Sabyasachi Jewellery and a cocktail ring, the actor kept it sophisticated and classy. The vintage actor has opted for minimal make-up of late and this time too she maintained that streak with only a nude lip and a rosy blush. Hair styled into an elegant chignon rounded off her look nicely. Catch a glimpse of her attire here.

Chhillar’s choice of accessory, though, was the complete opposite, with a heavy choker necklace and matching statement earrings also from the designer’s jewellery collection.

Sridevi’s previous Sabyasachi moments are equally memorable and stunning. Check out the pictures of her looks here.

The actor picked out a Kanjeevaram sari with a hand-embroidered border and blouse embellished with zardosi and we think the uncut diamonds and fragrant gajra were perfect accompaniments.

Of course, with a Sabyasachi creation, one can rarely go wrong, and though we love both the ladies in his royal blue creation, our favourite in this fashion face-off would be Sridevi for choosing simpler accessories to balance the richness of the gold and blue. Who would choose? Let us know in the comments below.

