Manushi Chhillar or Mahira Khan: Who aced this summer street style?

Manushi Chhillar and Mahira Khan have a fresh take on street style. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Manushi Chhillar and Mahira Khan have a fresh take on street style. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

After winning hearts of her Indian fans with her acting skills, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has also made her presence felt in the fashion circuit with her easy and elegant sartorial choices. Not only do we admire the beauty’s muted ethnic ensembles, but her minimalist contemporary style has caught our attention as well.

Recently, the Humsafar actor stepped out in the streets of London and set our hearts fluttering with her gorgeous linen pantsuit from Dhruv Kapoor. The buttoned-down pants teamed with a matching long jacket made for an attractive outfit for an afternoon stroll. Stylist Maneka Harisinghani opted for a sans-accessory look and Khan polished off her look with monochrome wayfarers and a burgundy clutch. Catch a glimpse here.

While Khan’s attire is ideal for a cooler weather, Manushi Chhillar also gave us some street style goals in her outfit. The 20-year-old attempted a sporty-chic look in a black mini, on her trip to San Francisco. The white athleisure-like stripes on the sleeves and the fringe and bow detailing on the sleeves, giving out a casual chic vibe.

While the outfit was chic, we think the ankle-length white boots made all the difference to her attire. Chhillar rounded out her look with nude make-up and sleek middle-parted hair.

We love how both the beauties amped up their street style, but Mahira Khan’s simple elegance definitely takes the cake this time. What do you think? Whose style do you like better? Let us know in the comments section below.

