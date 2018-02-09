Manushi Chhillar nails power dressing in this mosaic print pantsuit, but what’s with her make-up?

Manushi Chhillar in a Roberto Cavalli pantsuit. (Source: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram) Manushi Chhillar in a Roberto Cavalli pantsuit. (Source: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram)

Ever since Manushi Chhillar has been crowned Miss World 2017, her fashionable outfits have been winning hearts. Be it the Tarun Tahiliani gold sari which she wore in London or the ivory Manish Malhotra sari, the Haryana girl definitely knows how to grab attention. Her western choices are equally enticing and recently, she gave us inspiration in a power-packed pantsuit from Roberto Cavalli. We think the mosaic print outfit is the perfect pick for both casual and semi-formal wear.

She paired it with a white camisole from Lulu & Sky which added to the look. However, we weren’t really impressed with her hair and make-up. Even though she kept it minimal, the heavy touch of blush on her cheeks and side-parted hair, marred the effect she could have had. Check the picture here.

This is not the first time that she has impressed us with her choice of pantsuits. A while back, the beauty queen was seen in a cobalt blue, off-shoulder statement suit from the house of Lola by Suman B. The wrap outfit featured a high-waisted knot detail along with bishop sleeves and a narrow bottom pant silhouette. The best part of her attire was that it served as a formal look as well as nailed the party style at the same time.

We believe you can easily pick up a tip or two from her sartorial choices, including this look.

