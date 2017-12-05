Manushi Chhillar nails power dressing and party wear with one outfit

Manushi Chhillar slays in a royal blue jumpsuit. (Source: stylestashofficial/ Instagram) Manushi Chhillar slays in a royal blue jumpsuit. (Source: stylestashofficial/ Instagram)

Ever since Manushi Chhillar has been crowned Miss World 2017, she has been keeping the paparazzi and of course, us hooked on to her with her numerous fashionable appearances. The pretty lady has been making some really stunning impressions in ethnic wears as well as her gowns and dresses. Also, a special mention goes to her fashion director Rocky S and stylist Sheefa J Gilani for making the 20-year-old look fabulous every time she steps out.

This time, Chhillar gave her ethnic and gown looks a miss by picking up a cobalt blue, off-shoulder statement suit from the house of Lola by Suman B. The wrap outfit featured a high-waisted knot detail along with bishop sleeves and a narrow bottom pant silhouette. We think the outfit is a great take on power dressing as well as nailing party style at the same time.

Chhillar accessorised her look with diamond studded earrings and a ring from Edesigns, a black Michael Kors clutch and a pair of black strappy heels by Intoto.

With hair in a side-parting sleek do, the new Miss World completed her make-up with brown smokey eyes, nude make-up shade and dark red lips.

We think Chhillar’s look is a perfect balance of charm and elegance. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

