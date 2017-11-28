Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar dazzles in outfits by Bollywood’s favourite fashion designers

(Source: Bianca Louzado, Manushi Chhillar/Instagram; Varinder Chawla/Indian Express) (Source: Bianca Louzado, Manushi Chhillar/Instagram; Varinder Chawla/Indian Express)

Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World 2017, leaving the judges and the rest of the world enthralled with her charm, disarming smile and quick presence of mind. And when she took part in her first media interaction in Mumbai after winning the prestigious beauty pageant, she gave her followers closer ome and across the world another reason to watch out for her — her impeccable sense of fashion and style. Talking to the media about her plans to join Bollywood, about the importance she lays on menstrual hygiene and about what binds Indian women together, Chhillar showed her impressive sartorial sense at the event and at parties that followed, and we are excited to see what more does she have in store for us.

She wore a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani anarkali with intricate work on the border for the media interaction. She paired her outfit with shoes from Jimmy Choo and Amrapali jewellery. With simple hair and make-up by Bianca Louzado, Chhillar looked every wedding stylist’s dream in the traditional look.

She continued to leave people star-struck with her elegance as she also made another appearance in a simple yet striking emerald green dress by Gauri and Nainika Karan. The set-in, puffed neck of the sleeveless, bodycon number added just the right amount of volume to her outfit. She strayed from keeping her hair straight and got Louzado to give it a textured style. Styled by Sheefa J Gilani, she opted for Amrapali jewellery and a pair of strappy peep-toe heels by Jimmy Choo.

In a fresh and welcome deviation from her cute, girl-next-door looks, Chhillar seems to have had decided to up the ante and looked drop-dead gorgeous in a semi-sheer embellished risqué dress by Manish Malhotra and Jimmy Choo heels. In tandem with her outfit, she chooses bold eye-make up and looks her sultry best with her hair mid-aprted and tied into a neat low-tied pony. She carried a box clutch by Michael Kors to complete her look and boy, did she do that in style!

She continues to flirt with semi-sheer but falls back into the comfort zone of girl-next-door fashion this time. In a dotted asymmetrical, netted shrug with a floral motif on top that she wore over a black camisole, the beauty looked gorgeous as ever at the party Falguni and Shane Peacock threw her. She chose to style her hair into soft curls and kept her make-up minimal. She chose to go for a strappy pair of heels that complemented her dress well.

