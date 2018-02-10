Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s sassy outfit on this magazine cover will sweep you off your feet

Manushi Chhillar keeps her style game on point as she poses on the cover of this magazine. (Source: File Photo) Manushi Chhillar keeps her style game on point as she poses on the cover of this magazine. (Source: File Photo)

Remember, when Chhillar shared a sneak-peek of her sizzling photo shoot with the fashion photographer, Dabboo Ratnani? Not only did the Haryana girl look stunning in the semi-sheer tutu with a disco striped bodice, she has managed to impress fashion fanatics whenever she steps out in a new designer avatar. Taking her style game on notch higher, she was recently spotted slaying it on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine for their February issue — looking every inch the fashionista she is!

The Miss World wore a floral embroidered bustier by Rimzim Dadu, which she teamed with a mellow yellow pencil skirt from Manish Arora. The black prints on the skirt gave it an interesting look. You can recreate her outfit easily and wear it for a casual outing with friends. Pair the skirt with a basic white shirt, and get your spring look right.

Styled by Zunaili Malik, she accessorised her outfit with minimal accessories, and we think it was a clever choice. She accented her outfit with a neck piece from Mia by Tanishq, and also wore a few statement rings. A heavier set of jewellery could have ruined the effect that her simplistic look gave on the magazine cover.

Apart from her outfit, we absolutely love her hairdo. Make-up artist and hairstylist Tenzin Kyizom styled it in a voluminous waves that looked lovely on Chhillar. Keeping her make-up minimal, she completed her look with nude make-up palette, light smokey eyes and pink lips.

We love Chhillar’s style statement in the cover shoot, what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

