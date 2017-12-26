Manushi Chhillar, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora: How Bollywood celebs celebrated Christmas in red

Manushi Chhillar, Kangana Ranuat and Malaika Arora celebrate Christmas decked in red. (Source: Instagram) Manushi Chhillar, Kangana Ranuat and Malaika Arora celebrate Christmas decked in red. (Source: Instagram)

When it comes to lavish celebrations and thematic dressing, Bollywood surely knows how to party! This Christmas our B-Town celebs were decked in the festive red and we loved their easy breezy style. While Kangana Ranaut chose to keep it sizzling in a blazing red midi dress, Manushi Chhillar’s red mini was all things cute.

Joining the fashionistas was Malaika Arora, who donned a pretty printed dress in Christmas colours for a family brunch. Check out how our celebs styled their Christmas outfits here.

Manushi Chhillar

The Miss World opted to go elf-red in a red mini, paired with a turtleneck sweater. The black stripes on her sweater added an interesting detail to the solid colour. However, what we really loved about her look was the brown high-boots that she teamed with her mini. Giving the accessories a miss, we think the Haryana girl looked super adorable! She rounded off her look with sleek straight hair, perfectly lined eyes and burgundy lips. Catch a glimpse of her look here.

Kangana Ranaut

Making another bold and beautiful style statement, the Queen stepped out in a blazing red midi dress. We love the simplicity of the off-shoulder number that was sleekly played up with a ruffle detailed neckline. Sporting just a charming smile for accessories, the Rangoon actor rounded out her look with black pumps, crimson lips and soft curls. We think she looked gorgeous.

Malaika Arora

Arora kept it easy in a floral printed maxi dress in carrot hues. The chic outfit with ruffle detailing on the sleeves and the hem, was accessorised with layered golden hoops and a cocktail ring. She rounded out her look with minimal make-up and a high ponytail.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was her cute self in a strappy bright red number, featuring frill detailing. A dash of red on the lips and soft curls complemented her outfit nicely.

Katrina Kaif

Celebrating with Salman Khan, the actor was dressed in a red outfit. Sporting reindeer horns in green and red, we think she looked pretty.

Esha Gupta

Gupta chose to with a coral top with pleats on it. We like the actor’s bangs and minimal make-up, which she complemented her look with.

Whose style do you like best? Let us know in the comments below.

