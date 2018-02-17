Manushi Chhillar is elegance personified in a cut-out sequinned gown; see pics

Manushi Chhillar keeps it classy in a Surina Khera gown. (Source: manushi_chhillar/ Instagram) Manushi Chhillar keeps it classy in a Surina Khera gown. (Source: manushi_chhillar/ Instagram)

Manushi Chhillar has definitely become one of the most fashionable ladies ever since her win at Miss World 2017. A few days earlier, the beauty gave us some major spring-summer outfit ideas in a floral printed, pastel pink dress from Lulu and Sky. There was another one in a white mini dress from Anita Dongre, which was cinched at the waist with a golden belt that accentuated her svelte figure.

And this time, Chhillar was the epitome of elegance in a maroon sequinned gown from Surina Khera. Featuring a cut-out, the body-hugging gown perfectly accentuated her svelte figure. A round of applause for celebrity stylist Sheefa J Gilani for not only selecting the gorgeous ensemble, but cleverly keeping the accessories minimal to balance the blingy outfit. Simple golden hoop earrings and matching bracelet from Isharya rounded off her look. The dimpled-girl proved that dark hues are still the hot favoruite when it comes to donning classy gowns. Have a look:

Not only were we mesmerised with her outfit, her make-up too looked resplendent. A dewy sheen with almost nude eyes and bold red lips gave Chhillar a sultry touch. Her hair done into a neat updo with strands of hair falling on her face gave her a dreamy vibe.

A couple of days ago, Chhillar was spotted wearing another embellished gown by Valdrin Sahiti. The sleeveless, golden ballroom gown featured a plunging neckline and she looked breathtakingly beautiful in it. Gilani teamed her outfit with statement earrings from Isharya. Hair styled in a side-parted manner, minimal make-up with thickly-lined eyes complemented her look.

Don’t you think Chhillar looks ravishing? Let us know in the comments section below.

