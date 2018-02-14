Manushi Chhillar is cuteness overload in this floral outfit

Manushi Chhillar keeps it easy-breezy in this pastel pink outfit. (Source: manushi_chhillar/ Instagram) Manushi Chhillar keeps it easy-breezy in this pastel pink outfit. (Source: manushi_chhillar/ Instagram)

A few days ago, Manushi Chhillar made a jaw-dropping appearance on the cover of Cosmopolitan, wearing a floral embroidered bustier by Rimzim Dadu teamed with a mellow yellow pencil skirt from Manish Arora. Looks like the beauty is here to slay and her recent appearance is proof. The 20-year-old was seen giving us some major spring-summer outfit ideas in a floral printed number.

Clad in a pastel pink, thigh-high slit dress from Lulu and Sky, the risque outfit with a plunging neckline accentuated her curves. The subtle colour of the dress gave it a refreshing touch and we think Chhillar looked both sensuous and cute at the same time. She teamed it with a pair of loafers, also in a shade of pink.

But more than her dress, it was her make-up and hairdo that we loved. The dimple-queen rounded off her look with a dewy sheen, blushed cheeks and almost nude eyes. Her tousled wind-swept hair gave her a wild child look. Both her outfit and make-up can be a great choice if you are looking for outfit ideas for spring. It could also work as an ideal choice of attire for spending a relaxed day at the beach.

Chhillar had previously given us such summer-ready outfit ideas. She was seen wearing a white mini dress from Anita Dongre, which was cinched at the waist with a golden belt to accentuate her svelte figure.

What do you think about Chhillar’s style statement? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd