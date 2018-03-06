Manushi Chhillar’s Western and Indian takes on pastel pinks are summer inspirations

Manushi Chhillar steps out in a lovely Anita Dongre sari on American TV. (Source: manushi_chhillar/ Instagram) Manushi Chhillar steps out in a lovely Anita Dongre sari on American TV. (Source: manushi_chhillar/ Instagram)

After wowing us with her sartorial choices during her Indonesian and British Virgin Islands tour, Manushi Chhillar has recently stopped over in the US, where she took part in the Variety Telethon in Iowa which is organised for the benefit of children. Raising $3,757,820 at the event, the Miss World looked lovely in a dress by Zara Umrigar.

For the event, she was clad in a semi-sheer blush pink mini with generous white embroidered embellishments. Stylist Sheefa J Gilani kept the look minimal by teaming the outfit with a pair of matching pointed heels and accessorising with a pair of hoops. The Haryana girl kept her make-up nude with neutral lips and rounded off her mane of soft curls with her dazzling crown. Catch a glimpse here.

Chhillar also acted as a TV presenter at the Variety Children’s Telethon, where she wore an elegant sari from Anita Dongre for the occasion. Going with a muted tone once again, the 20-year-old wore a peach sari with intricate ivory threadwork on it.

Gilani accessorised the look with a pair danglers from Isharya and Chillar rounded out with a pair of block heels. Yet again, she opted for nude make-up, neutral lips and soft curls.

We love both the ethnic and contemporary looks of Chhillar, but what about you? What do you think of the Miss World’s looks this time? Let us know in the comments below.

