Manushi Chhillar keeps her Indonesian style streak strong in these shimmery outfits

Manushi Chhillar looks splendid in sequins and embellished gowns. (manushi_chhillar/ Instagram) Manushi Chhillar looks splendid in sequins and embellished gowns. (manushi_chhillar/ Instagram)

The reigning Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s Indonesian trip can serve as a handy guide for a fashion connoisseur heading to the country. From risque gowns, fuss-free dresses to tenun fabrics and chic wrap-around outfits, the 20-year-old has been setting the bar high, when it comes to experimenting with local styles as well as going the now-usual formal Western way.

Recently, the Haryana girl was spotted alongside Miss Indonesia, wearing a midnight blue bodycon fishtail gown. We like the sequinned off-shoulder number from Maria Ruth Fernanda Couture, featuring tassel detailing on the bodice. We think Chhillar picked a great outfit to up her glamour quotient.

She balanced out the glitzy gown by keeping it easy in the accessory department with just a pair of diamond danglers with a wink of blue.

For the make-up, the beauty opted to go with a nude palette and neutral lips, while highlighting her eyes with a midnight blue hue.

She rounded out her look with soft wavy hair and we think she looked gorgeous. Accompanying her at the event, Miss Indonesia looked equally pretty in a sequinned blazing red number with sheer neckline and sleeves.

Meanwhile, for another look, Chhillar chose to go with a pale gold ensemble with heavy embellishments from Tex Saverio. Artist Bubah Alfian kept the Haryana girl’s make-up toned down to go with the subtle hue of her outfit. She rounded off her look with soft curls. Catch a glimpse of her look here.

We think Chhillar looked lovely in both the outfits. What do you think of the Miss World’s looks this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd