Manushi Chhillar in a golden gown or velvet pantsuit: Which look do you prefer?

Manushi Chhillar, who is currently on a visit to Indonesia, has been grabbing many eyeballs with her interesting and fuss-free style statements. Right from nailing subtle shades on her first day in the country to opting for a sizzling black gown from Zara Umrigar with a thigh-high slit and a mesh midriff, the Haryana girl sure knows how to make heads turn. Also, a special mention to stylist Sheefa J Gilani for beautifully curating her looks.
Continuing her fashionable streak, the reigning Miss World was spotted wearing a raspberry-coloured velvet pantsuit from Lola by Suman B, teamed with a white top. Featuring a plunging neckline, the wrap-over top was cinched at the waist with a tie-detailing.
Gilani accessorised her outfit with metallic hoop earrings and furry high heels. Minimal make-up, kohled eyes and wavy tousled hair rounded off her look.
For another event, Chhillar opted for a gorgeous golden gown by Indonesian designer Ivan Gunawan. Featuring a shimmery bodice with a matching turtle-neck and a plunging neckline, the attire looked lovely on Chhillar. It further featured a tie-detailing on the waist and a pleated skirt. To balance the shininess of the outfit, Gilani gave accessories a complete miss, otherwise it may have looked a bit overdone.
Tying her hair in a half-done manner, her look was completed with nude make-up shade and well-defined eyes.
Since the 20-year-old beauty has been giving us some awesome style statements from Indonesia, here’s a compilation of her best looks during her stay there. Have a dekko:
We think Chhillar looks ravishing in all the outfits, what about you? Let us know in the comments below.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App