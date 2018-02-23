  • Associate Sponsor
Manushi Chhillar in a golden gown or velvet pantsuit: Which look do you prefer?

The reigning Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who is currently on a visit to Indonesia, has been grabbing eyeballs in some fabulous looks. Recently, she was spotted in a velvet pantsuit and a golden gown. Which look do you prefer?

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Updated: February 23, 2018 7:46 pm
Manushi Chhillar, Manushi Chhillar fashion, Manushi Chhillar style, Manushi Chhillar latest photos, Manushi Chhillar latest news, Manushi Chhillar updates, Manushi Chhillar pictures, Manushi Chhillar images, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Which look do you like more: Manushi Chhillar in Lola by Suman B or Ivan Gunawan? (Source: lolabysumanb/ manushi_chhillar/ Instagram)
Manushi Chhillar, who is currently on a visit to Indonesia, has been grabbing many eyeballs with her interesting and fuss-free style statements. Right from nailing subtle shades on her first day in the country to opting for a sizzling black gown from Zara Umrigar with a thigh-high slit and a mesh midriff, the Haryana girl sure knows how to make heads turn. Also, a special mention to stylist Sheefa J Gilani for beautifully curating her looks.

Continuing her fashionable streak, the reigning Miss World was spotted wearing a raspberry-coloured velvet pantsuit from Lola by Suman B, teamed with a white top. Featuring a plunging neckline, the wrap-over top was cinched at the waist with a tie-detailing.

Gilani accessorised her outfit with metallic hoop earrings and furry high heels. Minimal make-up, kohled eyes and wavy tousled hair rounded off her look.

For another event, Chhillar opted for a gorgeous golden gown by Indonesian designer Ivan Gunawan. Featuring a shimmery bodice with a matching turtle-neck and a plunging neckline, the attire looked lovely on Chhillar. It further featured a tie-detailing on the waist and a pleated skirt. To balance the shininess of the outfit, Gilani gave accessories a complete miss, otherwise it may have looked a bit overdone.

Tying her hair in a half-done manner, her look was completed with nude make-up shade and well-defined eyes.

Since the 20-year-old beauty has been giving us some awesome style statements from Indonesia, here’s a compilation of her best looks during her stay there. Have a dekko:

We think Chhillar looks ravishing in all the outfits, what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

