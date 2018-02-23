Manushi Chhillar in a golden gown or velvet pantsuit: Which look do you prefer?

Which look do you like more: Manushi Chhillar in Lola by Suman B or Ivan Gunawan? (Source: lolabysumanb/ manushi_chhillar/ Instagram) Which look do you like more: Manushi Chhillar in Lola by Suman B or Ivan Gunawan? (Source: lolabysumanb/ manushi_chhillar/ Instagram)

Manushi Chhillar, who is currently on a visit to Indonesia, has been grabbing many eyeballs with her interesting and fuss-free style statements. Right from nailing subtle shades on her first day in the country to opting for a sizzling black gown from Zara Umrigar with a thigh-high slit and a mesh midriff, the Haryana girl sure knows how to make heads turn. Also, a special mention to stylist Sheefa J Gilani for beautifully curating her looks.

Continuing her fashionable streak, the reigning Miss World was spotted wearing a raspberry-coloured velvet pantsuit from Lola by Suman B, teamed with a white top. Featuring a plunging neckline, the wrap-over top was cinched at the waist with a tie-detailing.

Gilani accessorised her outfit with metallic hoop earrings and furry high heels. Minimal make-up, kohled eyes and wavy tousled hair rounded off her look.

For another event, Chhillar opted for a gorgeous golden gown by Indonesian designer Ivan Gunawan. Featuring a shimmery bodice with a matching turtle-neck and a plunging neckline, the attire looked lovely on Chhillar. It further featured a tie-detailing on the waist and a pleated skirt. To balance the shininess of the outfit, Gilani gave accessories a complete miss, otherwise it may have looked a bit overdone.

Tying her hair in a half-done manner, her look was completed with nude make-up shade and well-defined eyes.

Since the 20-year-old beauty has been giving us some awesome style statements from Indonesia, here’s a compilation of her best looks during her stay there. Have a dekko:

We think Chhillar looks ravishing in all the outfits, what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd