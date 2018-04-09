Manushi Chhillar looks BORED and BEAUTIFUL on the cover of this magazine

Manushi Chhillar makes an appearance on the cover of High End magazine. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Manushi Chhillar makes an appearance on the cover of High End magazine. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Though globe-trotting frequently, Manushi Chhillar has been known to often pack Indian flavours into her wardrobe and she has made sure to carry them off with flair. Besides her Tarun Tahiliani sari that she wore in London for a meeting with Julia Morley, Chairman and CEO of Miss World, she wowed us more recently in an Anita Dongre peach sari on an American TV show. While we do love her dabbling in ethnic ensembles, her experiments with creations by local designers while travelling have been just as mesmerising. Recently, the Miss World was the poster girl for High End magazine and appeared alongside Miss Indonesia on the cover and though we liked the gown she wore by an Indonesian designer, her rather bored look arrested our attention more.

The 20-year-old was clad in a generously silver-embellished blush pink number from Indonesian fashion house Tex Saverio and a shoulder-attached matching cape made for an interesting detail. As eye-catching as the outfit was, the make-up could not live up to it and we think the nude tones looked bland, especially when the outfit was such a muted shade. Also, opting for soft eye make-up was a mistake as a smokey-eye could have added some definition to the look. Maybe she would have looked less bored or sleepy too. Who knows?!

Complementing Chhillar’s attire was Miss Indonesia, Alya Nurshabrina. She was also draped in pastel colours and we like her peach-hued bodycon gown with a dramatic ruffle flare at the hem. She also opted for nude tones and neutral lips but kohl-lined lids accentuated her make-up.

We like the Miss World’s look this time but wish she had gone with more vibrant make-up. What about you? do you like the look? Let us know in the comments below.

